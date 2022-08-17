Youngsters (50 and under) please run for your council

Hello young people (from my aged perspective that's anyone under 50). Will you stand for council in the upcoming local government election?
Come on give it a go. I'm sure you can do better than the old fogies who've been having too much say on where the Island is heading for way too long.
Advertisement
You might say, I don't have the time. But think of the time and energy you'll save not being cranky and ranting about stupid decisions you were not able to prevent. You can help prevent them as a councillor and come up with better options.
You might say, the meetings are in the daytime and I have a job then. As a councillor you'll be able to make a case for changing the meeting time and using the technology more.
You might say, how can I read through the hundreds of agenda pages and work out what's best, let alone stay awake?
As a councillor, you'll be able to make the case for bringing back committees, with experts or well-informed members, to do the groundwork and take the pressure off (and shorten) council meetings.
You might say, I don't know enough about how things work to make a serious contribution. Well, honey, look at how common ignorance is. KI needs people who actually care enough to learn.
I say, do the Island a favour. We desperately need fresh ideas and young energy. Nominations close Tuesday, September 6.
Everything you need to know and do is on the LGA website https://www.lga.sa.gov.au/council-elections/nominate/nomination-process
Please send letters to editor@theislanderonline.com.au and stan.gorton@theislanderonline.com and keep them to less than 400 words.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.