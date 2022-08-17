How to run for your council in South Australia

Individuals passionate about shaping the future of their community, especially women and those from First Nation and non-English speaking backgrounds, are being encouraged to stand for their local council.
The Local Government Association hopes to increase diversity in the upcoming 2022 local government elections.
Nominations to stand for local councils open on Tuesday, August 23, presenting an opportunity for local change-makers and advocates to become councillors and influence the future of their local area.
The seat of mayor for each council is contested on a separate ballot, with prospective candidates having to choose to run as either councillor or mayor, but not both.
Your council administration should be hosting a candidate information session in coming weeks, so stay tuned for local details.
Nominations to stand as a candidate close midday, Tuesday, September 6.
Voting packs will be mailed to voters from October 14 to 20, with voting closing Thursday, November 10.
Find out more: Everything you need to know and do is on the LGA website https://www.lga.sa.gov.au/council-elections/nominate/nomination-process
Local Government Association chief executive officer Clinton Jury said councillors were the voice of their community and could shape positive outcomes for residents and businesses.
"Councillors come from all walks of life, cultural backgrounds and have one thing in common - they want to make a difference for the good of their community," Mr Jury said.
"Elected members have the opportunity to influence so much, from parks to paths, planning and playgrounds, to attracting investment and economic development.
Mr Jury said candidates should reflect society and come from a range of backgrounds, cultures and professions.
"The greater the diversity in backgrounds, experiences and perspectives that our councillors have, the richer council discussions and decision-making becomes, and the better the outcomes for communities.
"We particularly encourage women to become local advocates and build on the strong foundations laid in 2018 where 35 per cent of councillors were women, up from 29 per cent, and the number of female mayors more than doubled to 22."
Mr Jury said all elected councillors would receive training, inductions, and workshops to build their skills and understanding of council.
"Serving your community in public life is an extremely rewarding and provides the chance to learn about a range of topics and further develop as a leader," he said.
"Run as a local councillor in the 2022 elections and stand up for the things that matter most to your community."
