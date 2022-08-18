Vietnam Veteran's Day on Kangaroo Island on August 18, 2022 saw the special unveiling of retired Chief of the Air Force, Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld's flying suit.
The flying suit will now be on permanent display in the hall, along with the other local memorabilia curated by the KI RSL sub-branch.
Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld was appointed as Australia's Chief of Air Force in July 2019 and only recently retired.
His parents Peter and Bernie live at American River and donated one of his former flying suits to the KI RSL sub-branch.
"The flying suit is a reminder of all those who served in the past and all those currently serving," Peter said.
Melvin Ernest Glanville Hupfeld, AO, DSC was born in Sydney in 1962 but moved to Broken Hill with his parents and stayed there until age 15 when they moved to Adelaide.
His father was a pilot of light aircraft and that's where he first fell in love with flying.
Peter Hupfeld at the unveiling described how his son became fascinated by flying watching him tow gliders with his Auster light plane.
Before long Mel was flying himself and doing acrobatics.
He went on to join the Royal Australian Air Force becoming a fighter pilot.
His parents said he left to join the air force and realise his dreams at about age 18 in 1980, and they joked they didn't see him for another 42 years.
He started flying in Mirage fighters and later transitioned to the F/A-18 Hornet fighter when they were introduced, leading the first squadron into Iraq.
Mel was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross on 27 November 2003 for his command of No. 75 Squadron RAAF during Operation Falconer, and the squadron was awarded the Meritorious Unit Citation.
His mother Bernie said when he returned from the Iraq war in 2003, he was tasked with flying his squadron of F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets around Australia as a homecoming celebration.
At the time, he arranged for the Hornets to fly over Kangaroo Island on their route from Adelaide to Perth.
Over the years he received concessions to fly various aircraft from the F-111 to the newer Super Hornet.
He served as Air Commander Australia from 2012 to 2014 and was the acting and final Chief Capability Development Group (2015-16), before being appointed as Head Force Design in the Vice Chief of the Defence Force Group (2016-18).
He was promoted Air Marshal and made Chief of Joint Operations in May 2018, and succeeded Air Marshal Leo Davies as Chief of Air Force in July 2019.
She said her son really enjoyed visiting Kangaroo Island, and they hoped he would visit again soon.
On a previous visits to the Island later in life, his mother Bernie said he did fly his hang glider at the cliffs at Flour Cask Bay.
Since retiring, Mel and his wife had retired to the Far South Coast of NSW near Batemans Bay.
He hopes to get a seaplane and learn to fly that, as well as being involved in the Temora Aviation Museum, also in NSW.
He was also involved with a restored World War II-era P-51 Mustang in Caboolture, Queensland.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
