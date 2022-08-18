The Islander

Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld's flying suit unveiled on Vietnam Veteran's Day on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated August 18 2022 - 7:33am, first published 3:35am
Kangaroo Island RSL sub-branch president Peter Denholm with Bernie and Peter Hupfeld and retired Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld's flying suit at the Vietnam Veteran's Day ceremony on Kangaroo Island on August 18, 2022. Picture: Stan Gorton

Vietnam Veteran's Day on Kangaroo Island on August 18, 2022 saw the special unveiling of retired Chief of the Air Force, Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld's flying suit.

