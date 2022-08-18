Vietnam Veteran's Day observed on Kangaroo Island for 2022

Vietnam Veteran's Day for 2022 was observed on Kangaroo Island with a service at the Kingscote War Memorial.
There was also a special unveiling of retired Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld's flying suit to be added to the RSL display at the Town Hall.
Rain held off just enough for the commemoration service at Bernie Davies Memorial Park where Peter Tremaine from the KI RSL-sub branch was the master of ceremonies.
The opening song of John Schumann's "I was Only Nineteen" was preceded by the marching on of the Kangaroo Island Cadet Corp, led by Stuart Dawes.
Kangaroo Island Legacy chairman and Vietnam veteran, Pierre Gregor gave the commemorative address.
He recognised the 60,000 men and women who served for Australia throughout the Vietnam War, and in the peak year there were 8000 Australians operating in country.
This included about 15,300 National Servicemen that were conscripted for military service during the period
More than 520 brave Australians lost their lives during the 10 years of Australia's involvement in Vietnam War, with a further 3000 wounded.
Kangaroo Island Community Education student Shannon Davis spoke about what the Vietnam war meant to young people.
Wreaths were laid on behalf of Legacy, the War Widows Association, the KI Council, State Member and the RSL sub-branch, as well as by the Turner family for Timmy Turner, who was killed in action.
Veteran Dave Mancer, who received a Military Medal in 1968, read The Ode, at both the park and also back at the RSL hall.
Both the Australian and New Zealand anthems finished off the service, with the New Zealand flag flown for the first time.
After the service, everyone headed over to the Town Hall where a light lunch was provided by the RSL sub-branch and the flying suit was unveiled.
KI RSL sub-branch president Peter Denholm paid tribute to two branch members who had recently passed away.
Frank Warner OAM joined the Royal Navy in 1944 before moving to South Australia, where he became a police officer, before retiring to Penneshaw.
He passed away at age 96.
Bill Roestenburg meanwhile also recently passed away and was a veteran of the Royal Australian Navy and the Vietnam conflict.
A minute's silence was observed for the two men, who are both featured in the RSL's new documentary film about Kangaroo Island residents that served.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
