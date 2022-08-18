The upgrade works at the Kingscote main jetty are continuing, although there have been some challenges, including delays in the supply of some materials.
The Department for Infrastructure and Transport is working with the contractor to determine how this might affect the project completion date, which had been scheduled for late 2022.
Advertisement
A department spokesperson said the upgrade of the Kingscote Jetty would ensure the long-term integrity of the infrastructure, providing benefits for the local tourism industry, fishers and the community.
The works form part of the $33.13 million Marine Program, funded by the state government.
The Islander requested a tour of the works and hopes it can visit and provide more details to the local community when permitted by the department.
An independent engineering report on the structure in 2019 found there were safety issues due to the deteriorated condition of piles.
Works have included placing more than 100 new pilings, cross bracing and re-decking on the main jetty and removal of old ferry infrastructure that is no longer required.
Also in the plans is the refurbishment of the nearby Fisherman's Wharf and Screw Pile jetties.
The Kingscote jetty was officially opened in 1910 to serve coastal steamers and later ferries.
The state government meanwhile has also earmarked $37 million for upgrades to the ferry port and jetty infrastructure at Penneshaw and Cape Jervis.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.