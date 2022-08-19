KI Bicycle User Group's (BUG) August ride was attended by a small but enthusiastic (some might say elite) group of just five riders, three e-bikers and two real ones.
It seems many of our regulars were off seeking adventure in other places e.g. The Netherlands, Fiji, Victoria, the Flinders Ranges.
Well they missed a good ride.
After weeks of rain and gale force winds the morning of Sunday, August 14, 2022 was perfect for riding, a clear blue sky, moderate temperature and little or no wind.
The route for the day was a circuit through the hills of Wisanger starting and finishing at the Lavender Farm.
This was quite an undulating course, although the e-bikers didn't seem to notice, incorporating good dirt roads, such as Gap, Boxer and Springs roads, plus a bit of bitumen on Arranmore and Hog Bay roads.
Over the 37km course through the verdant countryside the traffic was light and polite; I think motorists in general are becoming more aware of cyclists on our roads.
We had decided to go without the usual SAG wagon and it was not needed; no flat tyres or broken seats and nobody fell off.
However, there were five sore bums by the time we finished back at the Lavender Farm where we enjoyed a great lunch.
Our timing had been perfect as the rain came in not long after we finished dining, luck favours the brave.
Our next ride is scheduled for September 18, 2022, a circuit from Kingscote. Contact Jenni on 0429 877 146 for more details. - Clunky Gears
