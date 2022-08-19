The Islander

Only Emu Bay Lavender good enough for 'elite' KI Bicycle Users Group riders

By Clunky Gears
Updated August 19 2022 - 12:30am, first published 12:19am
When only the best will do. Mother-and-daughter team Eliza and Sophie Sheridan with the awards received by Emu Bay Lavender back in 2019. Picture: Stan Gorton

KI Bicycle User Group's (BUG) August ride was attended by a small but enthusiastic (some might say elite) group of just five riders, three e-bikers and two real ones.

