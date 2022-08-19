The Islander

Ozone Triples bowls raises funds for Nic Tremaine's Distance 4 Dementia

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated August 19 2022 - 1:28am, first published 12:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Ozone Triples Competition held at Birchmore Bowling Club on Saturday, August 13, 2022 was followed by a pizza night to raise funds for cross-country cyclist Nicholas Tremaine and Dementia Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.