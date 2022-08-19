Ozone Triples bowls raises funds for Nic Tremaine's Distance 4 Dementia

The Ozone Triples Competition held at Birchmore Bowling Club on Saturday, August 13, 2022 was followed by a pizza night to raise funds for cross-country cyclist Nicholas Tremaine and Dementia Australia.
The bowlers from the Island's three lawn bowls clubs raised $443.
Advertisement
In other fundraising news, Jenny and Will Stanton at Primal Harvest Kangaroo Island have donated $865 to Nicholas' ride through the sale of chicken.
Nicholas said he had also deposited another $1700 a few weeks ago from his head shave event, meaning his total raised for Dementia Australia is now about $24,000.
Here is the report from Brenda:
We were so lucky the rain held off and we had a lovely day for the final Ozone Triples Competition held at Birchmore.
The rinks were full across the greens.
Winners (52 pts) for the day were C. Jarman, F. Muller and K. Jarman, who took home the Ozone vouchers. Congratulations to all!
Second place (51 pts) winners (after a countback) were P. Maclean, J. Pruesker and W. Walden.
Third place (51 pts) was taken out by B. Johnson, C. Downing and P. Barker, who also took out the "President's Challenge", the novelty prize for the day of a bottle of wine.
Following the game, we had a fundraising evening, which included pizzas and an ongoing raffle which will be drawn at a later date.
Nic Tremaine gave us all an insight into his Distance 4 Dementia ride - we were all exhausted after that. Terrific effort Nick!
A total of $443 was raised on the night. All funds from the night will go towards this great cause.
Congratulations to everyone for your support. So, a good day all round!
Our next big event will be Sunday, September 18, 2022 with our annual Flying Doctors FUNdraising Day.
Start getting your teams sorted!
A very important service for everyone on the Island. Anyone can come along on the day and watch some bowls (and antics on the greens!) and make a donation while you're here.
Advertisement
See you all on the green! - B. Beal
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.