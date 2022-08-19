News of a high-profile project to reincarnate the extinct Tasmanian tiger with the genes of a tiny marsupial mouse comes as locals fight to save the endangered relative of that mouse.
One local conservationist tasked with saving that endangered Kangaroo Island dunnart says money could be better spent on protecting the many endangered species in Australia, including those on KI.
In another Island connection, thylacine project backer and Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is no stranger to Kangaroo Island, having visited here in 2019 to swim with dolphins.
He may like to come back and catch up with the KI dunnart at the Western River Refuge where local conservation efforts are seeing success.
Ecologist with KI-based organisation Terrain Ecology, Pat Hodgens confirmed the KI dunnart is a close relative of the much more common and widely distributed fat tailed dunnart, which is also common in captivity.
It's the fat tailed dunnart identified as the potential donor of genes for the Tasmanian tiger project.
The KI dunnart is also an insectivore, and apart from genetic and morphological differences, the main difference is the KI dunnart is restricted to the high rainfall areas of western Kangaroo Island and is found nowhere else.
"Monitoring and management program is continuing and through cat removal at the Western River Refuge in collaboration with the Australian Wildlife Conservancy the species is doing very well," Mr Hodgens said.
"Through the Kangaroo Island land for Wildlife Program, we are working across high conservation private lands with private landholders to protect all threatened species.
"We are also continuing surveys and feral cat control through funding from the Federal government in conjunction with the PIRSA (Primary Industries and Resources SA) feral pig eradication to protect the endangered KI echidna and all threatened species."
With funding from the Foundation of Australia's Most Endangered (FAME) Species we are undertaking feral cat control and monitoring of the KI dunnart and all threatened species.
Regarding the thylacine project, Mr Hodgens questioned the dollars being spent when so species were on the brink.
"While it would be amazing to see the thylacine back alive, this project is going to cost a significant amount of money and there are many genetic experts that think creating a thylacine is not going to be possible," he said.
"Instead of wasting millions of dollars on bringing back an extinct species, I believe the money should be better spent on protecting the many endangered species in Australia that are perilously close to joining the thylacine in extinction if we don't protect them through intensive management.
"The legacy of the thylacine should be that it is an example of how easily animals can become extinct and that we as Australians should be doing everything we can to protect all of our species from a similar tragic fate."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
