South Australia Country Fire Service volunteer Haydn McComas, who helped fight the Kangaroo Island fires, is heading overseas on a Churchill Scholarship.
Mr McComas is heading to New Zealand, US, Canada and Denmark and finally the Philippines to investigate how other nations support volunteer firefighters and emergency services.
Haydn McComas is an adult educator with a special interest in how people learn for leadership service has been the hallmark of Haydn's career, spanning the Australian Regular Army, the South Australia Police and the Australian Border Force; and 2020 marks his 35th year in uniform.
Haydn has witnessed frontline leadership from some uniquely challenging perspectives as a volunteer fire fighter with the South Australian Country Fire Service (CFS) since 2012.
The Islander spoke to Haydn shortly after he arrived in New Zealand.
He said he believed he was the first CFS member to undertake a Churchill scholarship.
"We need to change how we manage and introduce our new volunteers, this includes leadership and management of people," he said.
"We need to understand the best way of engaging with our new volunteers of different age groups and coming from different, diverse backgrounds."
Haydn fought in Black Summer fires of 2019-2020 spending a week on Kangaroo Island and also multiple weeks at the Adelaide Hills-Cudlee Creek fire, closer to his home brigade of Hermitage.
He also travelled over to NSW to fight the fires there, and has been a volunteer with the SA CFS since 2012.
As a professional learning and development facilitator since 2010, he has delivered entry level recruit and frontline supervisory leadership learning at various locations around Australia and in Papua New Guinea.
In 2018 he completed an M.Ed. (research) at UniSA focused on exploring learning for ethical leadership in law enforcement and regulatory environments.
He believed there was still much more to learn and to do in Australia on the volunteer firefighting leadership-development front.
"How can we realistically send our emergency service volunteers into such stressful situations and expect them to effectively lead teams with little or no investment towards their leadership development?" Mr McComas said.
"That's just not right - there has to be a better way!"
It was this thought that inspired Haydn to apply for a Churchill Fellowship.
"The lack of any nationally consistent leadership learning pathway for volunteer firefighters stood out to me as a serious and systemic national capability gap, and this is what I am hoping to investigate through my Fellowship," Mr McComas said.
Winston Churchill Trust chief executive, Adam Davey congratulated him on his fellowship.
"We recognise Haydns efforts alongside the many other brave firefighters who risk their lives to save towns and communities," he said.
We are inspired by Haydn's passion and commitment, and wish him well on his travels as he researches learning and development in volunteer firefighting, and brings these learnings back to Australia."
Australia has assisted other nations since the mid-1900s to fight fires, but formal sharing of resources across countries in wildland fire-management is relatively new, when in 2017 government agencies with front-line responsibility for wildfires in Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S. signed a formal wildland fire-management agreement to facilitate resource-sharing.
For nearly 60 years, the Winston Churchill Trust has flown talented Australians around the globe to pursue their passion and bring their knowledge home.
Churchill Fellows are people from all walks of life and all sectors; the arts, science, health, agriculture, and beyond. The breadth of topics for Churchill Fellowships are limitless.
