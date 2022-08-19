The Islander

Last chance for SA farmers to apply for essential firefighting grants

Updated August 19 2022 - 5:01am, first published 4:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Island landowner Robert A. Smith's farm firefighting rig is a sight to behold, capable of pumping out 200 litres a minute from its bull-bar mounted nozzle. Picture: Stan Gorton

Applications for farmers to apply for essential firefighting are closing this Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.