Last chance for SA farmers to apply for essential firefighting grants

Applications for farmers to apply for essential firefighting are closing this Sunday, August 21, 2022.
An election promise honoured by the state government through a $2 million State Budget commitment, grants for Farm Firefighting Units, or FFUs, have seen unprecedented demand since applications opened on July 25, 2022.
Minister for Emergency Services, Joe Szakacs said more than 820 applications were received in less than a month, demonstrating wide community support for this critical program.
"We expected these grants to be popular, but to see more than 820 applications in less than a month demonstrates why these grants are so crucial to our farmers,"
"The eagerness of famers to apply for these grants show the real world impacts this money will have.
"Equipment purchased with the help of FFU grants can save lives, property and livestock."
The Regional Capability Community Fund (RCCF) was reinstated to oversee the grant program after a four-year shunning from the previous state government.
The uptake in applications clearly shows the necessity for the grants.
Grants will reimburse approved purchases in full or a portion of a purchase from $200 to $3000.
FFU grants allow for purchase of a significant number of larger items such as a new pump and water tank, as well as smaller items like first aid kits and UHF radios.
Personal protective equipment that meets CFS standards is also included.
These grants will also be timely boost into local and rural economies, supporting the purchasing of new equipment.
For those still planning to apply, grant recipients will need to ensure that FFUs are registered with the CFS to receive reimbursement.
This will guarantee the FFUs become part of the integrated statewide approach to community safety.
The new funding is additional to what the Country Fire Service receives from the State Government.
Last minute applications can be lodged before midnight on Sunday at https://www.cfs.sa.gov.au/farms/
