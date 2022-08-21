Festival of Small Halls show coming to American River

Festival of Small Halls rolls into American River this Wednesday, August 24, 2022 with Mal Webb and Kylie Morrigan and Chris Tamwoy.
Chris Tamwoy is an award winning First Nations Australian singer, songwriter and musician with both Eastern and Western Torres Strait Islander blood running through his veins.
Advertisement
Vocal adventurer, multi-instrumentalist and looping beatboxing songwriter, Mal Webb sings his brain provoking songs using all sorts of vocal techniques, guitar, mbira, slide trumpet...
Light country supper will be available at the hall catered by American River Progress Association volunteers, and a bar will be available from 6.30pm.
Tickets are priced at: Full Admission - $20 Concession Admission (Pensioners, Health Care Card, Students ) - $10 Child Admission (Aged 17 and Under - Must Be Accompanied By An Adult) - Free Click here to purchase tickets.
Alternatively, you can purchase tickets locally at American River Post Office.
Doors Open 6.30pm Show Starts 7.00pm
American River Community Hall has accessible bathrooms (both inside and outside the hall).
This show is supported by American River Progress Association.
Festival of Small Halls takes the best folk and contemporary acoustic artists performing at two of our country's largest festivals, and sends them on the road to tiny halls in communities all over Australia.
It is produced by Woodfordia Inc in partnership with many other wonderful Australian festivals, regional partners and great lovers and supporters of folk and contemporary acoustic music.
It's an opportunity for music-lovers from welcoming communities to invite artists from Home and Abroad into their towns...Read More
The American River Community Hall is situated on Kangaroo Island, in the heart of Glossy-black Cockatoo country.
In 1803 American seal hunters landed to build a schooner and give the village its name. The Hall was built by locals in 1928 and maintained to this day by fundraising and hard work.
Dances were once held in this hall twice, sometimes three times a week, and the community still gathers for meetings, parenting groups, yoga and fitness, music and concerts, movie nights and fetes. So come to where the bush meets the bay, at the iconic American River Community Hall!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.