Festival of Small Halls show coming to American River

Updated August 22 2022 - 12:04am, first published August 21 2022 - 11:52pm
The American River Community Hall was built by locals in 1928 and maintained to this day by fundraising and hard work. Picture supplied

Festival of Small Halls rolls into American River this Wednesday, August 24, 2022 with Mal Webb and Kylie Morrigan and Chris Tamwoy.

