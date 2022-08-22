A Grade: Dudley United versus Western Districts. Beautiful day for a semi-final between. Started with celebrations for Verity Carey's 200th senior game for Western Districts, what a milestone!
Great Tussle between Verity (WD) and Stacey (DU) all game. It was tight all game with excellent consistency from Dudley.
In the end Dudley held strong and Western Districts making some turnovers but just not enough time. Dudley United 39 defeated Western Districts 36
B Grade: Kingscote versus Parndana. Good even first quarter both teams shooting well. Kingscote defence strong.
Parndana came out strong second quarter and gaining a five goal lead at half time. Kingscote made some changes going into the 3rd quarter which worked well giving them a come back and leading by 2 goals.
Both teams working really hard It was well fought game and tough the whole way through with moody giving up. Kingscote coming out on top. Kingscote 50 defeated Parndana 43
C Grade: Western Districts 2 versus Parndana. The game started with even play from both teams with goalies Jodie and Chloe for WD and Mardi and Abby Parndana shooting accurately.
At half time there was only a goal in it. The second half saw WD capitalise on the turnovers they were able to get and take the game away with 22 to 5 in the last quarter. Western Districts 2 64 defeated Parndana 41
13&U: Kingcote versus Western Districts. A very close game. The weather starting dry then a bit of rain to even it out.
All players in both teams played incredibly with Kingscote pulling ahead by the end. Overall a great game to watch. Kingscote 23 defeated Western Districts 21
11&U: Kingscote versus Wisanger. Cold conditions led to some scrappy play in the first quarter by both teams, making it hard to catch the ball and land balanced on the wet court.
Both teams came out fighting to stay in finals. Kirilee Ellson playing great for Wisanger and Mia Henderson and Amelia Florance. working well in the goal ring for Kingscote.
Defence was strong all game from both teams. All girls played great, but Kingscote too strong in the end. Kingcote 22 defeated Wisanger 4
A Grade: Closely contested first quarter with Parndana having the edge over Kingscote. Janine Wandel was a focal point in GA.
Kingscote made positional changes going into the second, which took a bit of a re-set but finished off strongly. Half time was Parndana 30 to Kingscote 20.
Kingscote cam out firing with four answered goals. Brooklyn in GD was taking some great intercepts. Four goals the difference at the break.
As expected Parndana came out strong in the final, forcing the error and scoring from opportunity, they forged ahead taking it to a 12-goal difference. To Kingscote's credit, they finished strong, reducing the margin. Great game by all and good umpiring. Parndana 55 defeated Kingscote 46
B Grade: Wisanger defeated Western Districts. Very even court play, lots of deflections and turnovers in the first quarter, score 6 all. Another tight second quarter, WD up by 1.
Wisanger made positional changes and took early lead in the third quarter, Wonks fought back to be even at 3/4 time. Wisanger came out firing in the last quarter with consistent shooting to win by 6.
D Grade: A close fought contest on both sides. Dudley shooters missed a few in the first quarter giving Wisanger the early lead
Second quarter evened out, however Wisanger had an 11 goal lead at halftime. Dudley made some changes and fought hard in the third quarter.
Penny Lashmar, Airlie Howard and Georgie Howard from Dudley's 11&U took to the court in the last quarter playing some brilliant netball to close the gap to 2 goals by the final siren. Wisanger 39 defeated Dudley United 37
15&U: A beautiful nearly-spring day on the Dudley for the semi-final, with sunshine and a gentle breeze providing great playing conditions.
Western Districts made a great start, with defenders intercepting play and the team getting the ball down the court for 5 straight goals. From there Wisanger settled into their game and started scoring, to lead by two goals at the end of the first quarter.
Westies attacking game continued to challenge the home team but a few mistakes gave Wisanger the advantage, and they took it to lead by ten goals at half time.
Team changes by the visitors didn't slow the Panthers down, who continued with accuracy in the goal ring and across the court. Their lead continued to grow, despite a consistent effort by the Wonks girls and Wisanger are through to the Grand Final. Congratulations girls! - Wisangar 58 defeated Western Districts 31
11&U: Dudley got off to a good start, while Parndana took a while to settle. Second quarter play was much more even.
A messy third quarter, with lots of back and forth, exciting and stressful game for the Mums and Dads watching, with only one goal separating the teams at 3/4 time.
Parndana pulled away in the last quarter, with some accurate shooting. An exciting game to watch - great work by all the girls. Dudley United 33 defeated Parndana 39
