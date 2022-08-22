The Kangaroo Island Football League had a double header with the second semi-finals at Penneshaw on Saturday, August 20, 2022 and then the first semi-finals at Kingscote on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
A Grade - Western Districts vs Wisanger
A six goal third term has seen Western Districts enter into a home Grand Final, having overcome Wisanger by 49 points.
Wisanger's defence stood up well early, being well led by Fryar.
Scoring was at a premium, with Wonks keeping the ball forward. Wisanger was able to score on the rebound, with Stead able to kick a major to move them just in front at the first break.
Good finals pressure from both teams, Wonks class starting to show through and keeping the ball in the forward half.
Crabb showed his experience and Wonks got on top late in the quarter, but weren't able to apply the finishing touches.
Hoban impressing with his work rate around the ground, and Weatherspoon was hurting Wisanger with his precision passes.
3.7 to 2.0 for the quarter and a margin of 2 goals still had the door open at half time, but Wisanger would have to continue to make the most of their chances.
Wonks broke the game open with the first 3 goals of the second half.
Favilla, Cross and Coulson started to find space, and Wisanger began to look tired.
A freakish goal to Lockett gave Wisanger a slight chance, but being 7 goals down at the final break meant everything had to go right. The game went through the motions in the last, with neither team wanting any injuries going into the business end of the season.
Two goals to one for the quarter, with both defences standing tall and not much clean ball to be had.
Western Districts through to their fifth Grand Final in a row, in a perfect position to avenge last year's Grand Final loss. W.D-13.14 def W-6.7
B Grade - Kingscote vs Western Districts
A six goal first term has ultimately cost Western Districts a week off and possibly a Grand Final spot, with Kingscote prevailing by 16 points.
Kingscote couldn't have asked for a better start to the game, with Bruce, Johnson and Dujmovic most of the clearances.
It was hard work for the Wonks defence, with Walden (4 goals) on form and C. Florance (4) and Walker (3) making the most of their chances.
Wonks feeling the finals pressure, down by 6 goals at quarter time.
A goal to Morris gave the Wonks faithful something to cheer about, but Correll kicking the wrong way and causing a goal for Kingscote soon had them jeering, summing up their day so far.
The Kingscote midfield was well on top, and used their experience well. A goal to Walden put Kingscote 7 goals up and seemingly they would go into the Grand Final in a canter.
However, a switch seemed to flick and the youthful wonks side started to use their extra run and pace.
Hammat got his team going and L. Larcombe started to hit targets as wonks clawed within 3 goals at half time.
Undisciplined play gave Laver an easy shot, and suddenly memories of "03" were starting to be rekindled.
It wasn't to be, as 10 points was the closest wonks could get for the rest of the game.
Whenever it seemed Wonks were just getting a run on, the Kingscote side were able to respond.
Robson and Hammat (5 goals) continued to try and inspire their side, but it was just a bridge too far. Walden's 4th was the sealer, and they will enjoy the weeks rest, while Wonks will lick their wounds and try to rebound next week. K-13.8 def WD-10.10
Colts - Kingscote vs Parndana
Conditions were perfect for football at Penneshaw. The ground was in near perfect condition as well - the eastern enders of the Island not having as much rain as the western Islanders.
It was always expected that the Colts game would be quite one sided, the rampaging Kingscote side having remained undefeated all year.
However, the Parndana side came out determined to not make it easy for them. It was a spirited effort by the Parndana side, as Kingscote looked to be on the attack early on.
Eli Kuchel, Isaac Bowden and Kelesha Edwards defending well as Kingscote could only manage a goal in the first 5 minutes.
Shannon Davis and Xavier Wadsworth had a good tussle in the ruck, but Kingscote slowly got on top.
Goals to newly crowned Pharmacy Medallist Cain Florance and Tyler Richardson gave Kingscote a six-goal head start.
A late goal to Jed Westbrook gave Parndana some reward for their efforts in defence but they were five goals down at the first break. Kingscote ran away with the game in the second quarter.
Parndana tried hard, but couldn't get the ball past Jayden Cranston and James Mitchell. Richardson and Florance kicked 5 goals between them for the quarter and took the margin beyond 11 goals at half time.
Kingscote continued to dominate, with dropped chest marks causing turnovers for Parndana.
Leilani Edwards tried hard in defence, but with Richardson marking everything that came near him and Xavier Wadsworth stopping anything that went forward it created another 7-goal term for the hounds.
Parndana fought out the game well and outscored the Hounds in the last term, but couldn't quite get the margin under triple figures.
Goals to Eli Kuchel and Lorenzo Rewiti will give them some confidence going into next week. However, whoever it is that plays Kingscote in the Grand Final, it's going to take something special to stop the Kingscote machine. K-20.8 def P-4.3
A Grade - Kingscote vs Parndana
Parndana's season has finally come to an end with an 86-point loss to a rampaging Kingscote side.
The writing was on the wall early for the roosters, Kingscote doing all the early attacking.
Mattner was a good target for the Hounds, ending the game with 5 goals.
Colman had lots of the ball early, and the class of Siemer stood out, as Parndana struggled to find a target up forward.
May rebounded a lot from Kingscote's forward line, but the hound's midfield had set up well, keeping the ball in their forward half.
Parndana didn't score until halfway through the second quarter, with Wintinna soccering through an opportunity on the goal line.
Kingscote missing some chances to finish the game, but a Rolfe snap gave them a 31-point lead at the major break.
Any chance Parndana thought they had, was quickly snuffed out by the hounds in the second half.
A Davis goal was quickly responded to by Mattner, and Anderson (3 goals).
A centre clearance to Parndana, but again, unable to find a target, as their opponents worked harder to get numbers to the ball.
Kingscote finding space, with Green setting up a lot of plays.
Mattner finished the work up forward, and kicked 3 for the quarter, Kingscote with 5 goals for the term, breaking Parndana's hearts.
The last was much of the same, Kingscote making it look all too easy at times. 4.4 to no score told the story, as Parndana's season ended without a whimper. Kingscote full of confidence heading into next week's Prelim against Wisanger.
B Grade - Wisanger vs Parndana
Wisanger have kept their season alive, with a 22-point victory over Parndana.
In difficult, muddy, conditions the game never reached any great heights.
Parndana started off the better side, Mills and Bussenschutt using their experience to keep the ball in Parndana's forward line.
Two goals to Pratt gave Parndana a slender lead at the first break, with perhaps an upset on the cards?
It was short lived, however, with Wisanger's runners getting on top of the experienced Parndana.
Ebsary was tough and worked hard around the ground, and Kereti and Boulden were full of run.
Bowden tried hard for Parndana, but gradually Wisanger increased the margin.
A home preliminary final against a hurt Western Districts beckons for Wisanger, while Parndana knows some recruiting will need to be done over the off season, as their veterans aren't getting any younger. W-6.5 def P-3.1
Colts - Western Districts vs Dudley United
(Late breaking news: KIFL has awarded this match to Dudley United after advice from SANFL regarding rules about too many players on the field. Dudley United will now play Parndana in the Prelim Final at Wisanger on August 27)
This was a game that had everything; desperate football, one team getting on top, the other fighting back, great marks, great goals and a tight result.
In fact, the only thing the game didn't have was a dry ball!
The Kingscote oval was still very soft underfoot, but that didn't stop Dudley getting off to a fast start and kicking the first two goals.
Simon Pressley was dominant in the ruck, and Tait Florance fed off his hit outs.
Massimo Lovison stopped a lot of goals and worked well with Jackson Short and Blaize Whale as they looked to get back into the game.
Wonks started to dominate the territory, and both sides were tackling fiercely and were being well rewarded in real finals start.
Wonks goal less but just 9 points down at the first break. A point on the siren was awarded to Western Districts, but wouldn't be the greatest controversy in the game.
That came in the next quarter, when about 8 minutes into the quarter it was found that Dudley had 17 on the ground, when only 16 are allowed on the field on Kangaroo Island.
All of a sudden, Wonks found itself in front with Dudley's score of 2.3 was subsequently cleared and their hard work of the first was undone.
A goal from the penalty rubbed salt into the wound for Dudley, but it was still game on. Both sides continued to tackle fiercely and the game started to get physical.
Wonks up by two goals at half time. The game took another turn, with injuries taking its toll on Western Districts.
Toby Nolan went off, soon followed by Massimo Lovison, not surprising with the condition of the ground and the way the game was being played.
Rory Baker was hurt, and calls were made to stop the game.
Play continued, and Dudley took full advantage, kicking a couple of goals to move in front.
Korbin Childs crumbed well all day, but wonks small brigade made a big effort to keep themselves in the game.
Pin point passing kept the ball in their possession and they worked it up the field.
Callan Fogden snapped brilliantly from the boundary and it was four points in westies favour with just one quarter to go.
The game ebbed and flowed, with one side seemingly getting on top, before the other was able to respond.
Dudley was able to sneak level, with just a couple of minutes to go. Wonks put in one final effort and were able to get the ball inside 50.
A high tackle brought a shot at goal, which put Wonks up by a goal andturned out to be the match winner, with the siren going a minute later.
A great game played by both teams, with Dudley the unlucky losers on the day, but this was a game that could have gone either way. Well done to both clubs.
