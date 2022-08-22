Agriculture Kangaroo Island is hosting an event at the Parndana Bowls Club showcasing local agronomist Jenny Stanton's work on the website called "My Farm Dashboard".
The My Farm Dashboard brings together tools and data on key decision-making factors that affect farming systems that includes climate, commodities, and production in a single online portal.
Mrs Stanton said exciting feature of this website was that farmers could access the new and improved "Pastures from Space" satellite imagery that enables them to track their pasture growth rates.
She has "ground-truthed" the imagery over the past two years on Buck's farm at Gosse and the Berry's farm at MacGillivray.
"Soil moisture probes and weather stations at these locations, as well as Heinrichs' at Parndana, feed into the website to assist farmers in making more informed decisions," she said.
Speaker Cam Nicholson from Nicon Rural has been a key consultant to the development of the My Farm Dashboard.
Mr Nicholson will run through the capabilities and application of the My Farm Dashboard to a farming system.
The event is 1.30pm to 5pm on Wednesday, August 31 at the Parndana Bowls Club. Bring your own laptop and power source.
Please register by Friday, August 26 at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/my-farm-dashboard-tickets-390885197147
The federal government's National Landcare Program Smart Farming Partnerships Project is building the resilience and profitability of cropping and grazing farmers in the high rainfall zone of southern Australia.
It's a consortium of agricultural industry, educational and government partners that have created and developed the 'My Farm Dashboard'.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
