South Australia's peak business body will board the SeaLink ferry to Kangaroo Island next month to help stimulate business growth.
The Strength and Success Summit visits Kingscote on Wednesday, September 15, 2022.
Business SA director, corporate membership Matt Lowe says that the tour aimed to equip businesses in South Australia's regions with practical tools and actions they can use to grow their business immediately.
"We will deliver an overview and tips on effective marketing to increase your sales, improve your staff's wellbeing, and how to attract and retain talent in your business.
"As part of the summit, our policy and advocacy team will share how Business SA develops policy positions and advocates on your behalf. You will have the opportunity to discuss the big-ticket issues for the Island and tell us what matters most for you and the business community so we get our advocacy right."
Kangaroo Island Business and Brand Alliance chairman Brett Miller says the KI Strength and Success Summit resulted from a fantastic partnership with Business SA.
"As the local chamber, we work closely with Business SA, the state-level chamber. Through this partnership, we appreciate the knowledge and resources that we can access for our businesses here on the Island," he said
"We also believe it is vital to provide feedback to Business SA on the critical issues in our region."
KIBBA encourages local business owners to participate in the upcoming event at the Aurora Ozone.
"It is much better to host these events locally than to attend a webinar. It is an excellent opportunity for our friends at Business SA to come over, for you to meet them, and for us all to connect," he said.
The Strength and Success Summit is a free event, including drinks and nibbles, held at the Aurora Ozone Hotel, 67 Chapman Terrace, Kingscote.
Tickets are available here:
