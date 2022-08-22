The Islander

AgTech product providers invited to Kangaroo Island demonstration farm

Updated August 22 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:26am
Harvesting seed potatoes at Newland on Kangaroo Island. Picture: Stan Gorton

Providers of AgTech products suited to the needs of Kangaroo Island primary producers can apply to be part of demonstration farms on the Island, set to showcase AgTech solutions to local producers.

