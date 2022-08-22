Providers of AgTech products suited to the needs of Kangaroo Island primary producers can apply to be part of demonstration farms on the Island, set to showcase AgTech solutions to local producers.
The demonstration farms will give producers first-hand experience of AgTech, helping producers to:
AgTech products will be installed on privately-owned properties.
Producers will integrate the solutions into their current operations, and share their experiences with their fellow producers through site visits and field tours.
AgTech providers interested in having their products demonstrated to Kangaroo Island producers can submit an expression of interest now.
The AgTech should be relevant to on-farm conditions and challenges faced by primary producers on the island, and meet selection criteria outlined in the EOI form.
AgTech extension officer Paul Swain based in Kingscote has been appointed by PIRSA to support producers on Kangaroo Island with the adoption and use of AgTech.
To learn more about AgTech in South Australia or to submit an EOI, visit www.pir.sa.gov.au/agtech-eoi
This project is funded through the federal government's Regional Recovery Partnerships program and undertaken in collaboration with Agriculture KI.
