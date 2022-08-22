South Australia's Living Artists Festival is important to Kangaroo Island's visual artists, offering opportunities to be seen, receive feedback and connect with the wider arts community.
In SALA's 25th year, 30 KI artists and curators are contributing to three programmed events, two of which are in Adelaide.
Fleur Peters from Fine Art KI has been at the helm of the "How Do We Love Thee? Let Us Count the Ways..." series, for 13 years, building the exhibition into one of the state's largest and most anticipated.
It runs until Sunday, August 28 with 150 new works from 23 regular and new exhibitors at Adelaide's National Wine Centre for "KI To Distant Shores".
This year's visual array includes traditional painting, works on textiles, found art sculpture, photography, and one-off jewellery pieces.
Many artists have broken new ground in the medium or scale of their work with impactful pieces and vibrant colour.
The show has been well received with one third sold since August 7, 2022, and regular SALA goers sharing that it's their favourite "must-see" event which some visit multiple times.
Ninety guests attended the opening to hear from seven participating artists in lively panel conversations.
Painter Mishka Amman revealed her fascination with bird watching creating paired views of black swans, great egrets and galahs on KI and WA coastal locations accompanied by elegant, repurposed glass Epergnes, of individual KI bird species.
The albatross, a bird of mythology and magic, travels enormous distances for years at a time and is the subject of works in exquisite silver jewellery, paintings, lino prints, and painted silk georgette.
Awareness is drawn to the Siberian Flyway and the critical importance of preserving habitats along the way.
Fred Peters said he had always wanted to create his "Wanderer" pieces and in doing so discovered that the albatross has the largest wingspan of any migratory bird, and drinks sea water secreting the salt above their eyes.
Dave Clarke shared that after spending hours completing his piece Buoy Barnacle - a bizarre form of goose barnacle which travels the world by floating upside down - his greatest fear is one of technical failure.
Peggy Rismiller, who in making the Gemstone Road series intersects both science and art and could not resist sharing the little-known fact that these Barnacles (similarly to Goannas) have double male reproductive organs.
Photographer Quentin Chester spoke to the role artists play in revealing the undiscovered or unseen experiences of the world.
New technology has greatly impacted his art practice exciting him to include new subjects from spectacularly different perspectives.
It is not too late to see the exhibition daily before 4.30pm on Sunday, August 28, 2022.
There are two more hosted meet-the-artist sessions with Cecilia Gunnarsson on Tuesday and Fred Peters on Sunday afternoon.
The SeaLink People's Choice Prize offers a travel package to the Island with generous additional sponsorship from Aurora Ozone and a $250 voucher for Fred Peters silver.
For more information about Kangaroo Island exhibitions in Kingscote and Adelaide visit the SALA Festival website.
