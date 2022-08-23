Nominations are being sought for the state's eight regional landscape boards after elections were postponed due to a clash with local government elections.
Under the Landscape South Australia Act 2019, provisions exist for the election of three of the seven members of each board, including one slated for Nov. 11, 2022.
The Local Government Association (LGA) and the Electoral Commission of South Australia (ECSA) both raised concerns with the State Government about the clash.
Primary producers, environmental groups and the boards themselves raised similar concerns, citing low voter turnout, cost and resourcing with running board elections.
These concerns, along with delays by the former government in finalising draft election regulations and procurement arrangements, prompted Environment Minister Susan Close to use her powers under section 15(3) of the Act to appoint members.
Section 15(3) was previously used by former minister David Speirs in relation to the Alinytjara Wilurara Landscape Board.
In place of the elections, an open, transparent, and robust process to appoint members will be undertaken by the Department for Environment and Water.
Nominations open this week through to late September and details will be advertised across the eight regions. New board members will be appointed from February 2023.
Landscape boards play a vital role providing strategic leadership for their region's landscape management priorities with a focus on land, water, pests and biodiversity.
Experienced, respected and passionate leaders with in-depth knowledge of land management and established community networks are encouraged to apply.
Applications close Sept. 30, 2022. For more information on how to apply, including accessing an application form, visit www.landscape.sa.gov.au
Minister for Climate, Environment and Water, Susan Close encouraged regional residents to nominate.
"The landscape boards, electoral authorities and the community raised serious concerns about holding board elections at the same time as local council elections - and these are valid concerns which we've listened to," Dr Close said.
"We are providing an open and wide ranging opportunity for people to get involved, and doing our due diligence to ensure each board has the right balance of skills, experience and knowledge of landscape management.
"It's important to keep working together to maintain and enhance the health of our landscapes. If you are passionate about the natural resources that support the sustainable growth of your industry and community - we want you to apply.
"We need people who can help empower our communities to sustainably manage our state's landscapes."
Kangaroo Island Landscape Board general manager Will Durack is also calling for nominations.
"To achieve the visions and goals of the KI Landscape Board, we need members who care deeply about ensuring our landscapes are climate resilient, ecologically vibrant and that our farming communities are well supported to ensure sustainability and productivity," Mr Durack said.
"Working with the local communities and on-ground partners in conservation and primary production, we are on the path towards building a living ark here on KI."
