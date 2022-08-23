You can now buy raffle tickets for the magnificent bee-themed quilt created to help the Kangaroo Island beekeeping industry in the wake of bushfires.
The quilt was "pieced together with love in every stitch" by accomplished quilter Kaye Boulger from Clare in the Mid North, the niece of original Soldier Settler, Ivy Wooten.
Raffle tickers are being sold at Clifford's Honey Farm, Island Beehive, KI Living Honey and the Cuppa Joey coffee van.
The raffle has five prizes and tickets are $5. The rraffle will be drawn 9am on Nov. 30 at Clifford's Honey Farm, where the quilt valued at $2000 is currently on display.
The other prizes include a shared beekeeping experience for two people from KI Living Honey, a carton Honey Wheat Ale from the Drunken Drone Brewery, and two honey gift bags from Island Beehive.
In other industry news, four KI beekeepers including Sharon Simmons from Clifford's Honey Farm have just returned from a varroa mite seminar in Loxton.
The seminar was for SA beekeepers to update everyone on current varroa outbreak situation in NSW and to train them on Varroa surveillance to be on the lookout for it, she said.
"KI biosecurity is now more important than ever with situation in NSW," she said.
David Clifford wrote a letter about biosecurity measures to the Kangaroo Island Council, which was received as correspondence at its August meeting.
"I am writing to ask if you can help to help get biosecurity ramped up now for Kangaroo Island," Mr Clifford wrote.
"Kangaroo Island does have random biosecurity checks at Cape Jervis but it should be increased to have all visitors checked, even the use of a detector dog would be good.
"All entry points need to have biosecurity checks.
"KI is a bee sanctuary and could be the future for healthy bees for queen breeding to supply bees to mainland Australia."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
