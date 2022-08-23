The Islander

KI Probus enjoy outing to American River Wharf, delicious lunch

Updated August 24 2022 - 12:22am, first published August 23 2022 - 11:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Following a car pool at the Lions Reserve in Kingscote, 22 members of the Kangaroo Island Probus club and four local visitors journeyed to the American River Wharf area.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.