KI Probus enjoy outing to American River Wharf, delicious lunch

Following a car pool at the Lions Reserve in Kingscote, 22 members of the Kangaroo Island Probus club and four local visitors journeyed to the American River Wharf area.
The group were given an informative talk in the Rebuild Independence Group, or RIG, shed, before pre-ordering their lunch over morning tea at the adjacent Deck Café.
The majority did the short History Walk to Remembrance Reserve in perfect weather before dining in the Deck Café, who did an excellent job catering for the group.
The popular choices were seafood dishes or large tasty hamburgers.
The September meeting will be a talk by artist Sara Hourez, "What's it like being me on KI?".
The venue is the Uniting Church Hall, Kingscote at 10am.
