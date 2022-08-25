Elders Kingscote on Kangaroo Island held its "Driving Innovation and Productivity" seminar on August 18, 2022.
The seminar at the Aurora Ozone Hotel was presented in conjunction with Thomas Elder Consulting and the Thomas Elder Institute.
Also held was a fundraising auction with full proceeds going to MedSTAR helicopter that supports Kl residents with aeromedical transport to mainland hospitals.
Dinner was provided and lucky door prizes were won.
Organiser Ebony Bruce said the Elders Kingscote branch had so far raised $1810 for MedSTAR, which included money from the auction held last night, a donation jar and $300 donated by the Ozone Hotel.
There were around 20 clients in attendance and 15 or so Elders staff members at the auction, she said.
"It has been a privilege to be able to support MedSTAR and give back to those who give so much," Ebony said.
Keynote speakers were Graham Page, head of Elders Technical Services, supported by local KI Elders agronomist Maree Gifford.
Pip Houghton, livestock production consultant for Thomas Elder Consulting, spoke about containment feeding, supported by local veterinarian and Elders' livestock production advisor Steph Warwick.
Also speaking were Bruce Creek from Thomas Elder Consultants, supported by Steph Warwick, and, Michael Wilkes from the Thomas Elder Institute.
Topics included agribusiness management, paddock to plate, genomics, carbon farming, confinement feeding, new technologies and remote management systems.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
