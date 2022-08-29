Conservation over reincarnation | Letter

I grew up in Tasmania listening to my grandfather's stories about seeing the last Tasmanian Tiger in the Hobart zoo in 1936.
During the 1950s and 60s, he spent much of his spare time trying to find an elusive thylacine in Tasmania's wilderness.
Now, we know the Tassie Tiger is extinct. Gone. I therefore agree wholeheartedly with conservationists who oppose expensive projects to reincarnate the Tasmanian Tiger ("Conservationists saving endangered KI dunnart question thylacine project" The Islander, 20/8).
Australia has more than 1800 threatened species of flora and fauna, including the Kangaroo Island dunnart.
Surely we must invest all we can in land restoration, revegetation, climate mitigation and other conservation projects to give these species the best chance of avoiding the tiger's disappointing fate.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
