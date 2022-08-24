The Islander

Doctor, midwife shortage on Kangaroo Island being addressed

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated August 25 2022 - 12:08am, first published August 24 2022 - 11:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The entrance sign and COVID testing tent at the entrance to the Kangaroo Island Hospital as it stood at the end of June 2022. Picture: Stan Gorton

The Islander has been asking what is being done to address ongoing shortage of doctors, nurses and midwives on KI, an issue impacting on all parts of regional SA.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.