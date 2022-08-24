Doctor, midwife shortage on Kangaroo Island being addressed

The Islander has been asking what is being done to address ongoing shortage of doctors, nurses and midwives on KI, an issue impacting on all parts of regional SA.
Birthing services at Kangaroo Island Health Service were temporarily suspended due to midwifery staff shortages back in December 2021, and again in June 2022.
The KI Council this month received correspondence from third generation Islanders, Graham and Josephine Buderick, expressing concern about recent suspension of theatre and obstetrics on KI.
They also noted the importance of the Patient Assistant Transport Scheme in getting Islanders to health care.
A KI Health Service and Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network spokesperson responded to our question; "We actively recruit continuously for all clinical positions in our network, including doctors, nurses, midwives, allied health and carers.
"Like other regional health services across the country, we continue to experience significant workforce challenges due to our rural and remote locations and the ongoing nationwide shortage of health workers."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
