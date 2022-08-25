The "KI Community" received a highly commended award at the SA Resilience Conference in Adelaide on Aug. 24, 2022.
The Resilient Australia Awards celebrate and promote initiatives that build whole of community resilience to disasters and emergencies around Australia.
The Resilient Australia Awards is proudly sponsored by the federal government in partnership with the states and territories and managed by the Australian Institute for Disaster Resilience.
Jade Hinton went on stage accepted the award on behalf on the community, watched by fellow Islanders attending the resilience conference.
Jade set up and spent three months at the Western Districts Relief Centre at the Gosse oval in the weeks after the fire in January 2020, where supplies and support was offered to families who lost everything.
"Jade was a listening ear and a friend at people's time of need. She looked out for people's well-being and regularly phoned someone if she was concerned about how they were coping," according to her case study.
"Jade assisted the Red Cross and the recovery coordinator, then Mike Williams, to understand the needs of people she was interacting with, as well as helping to host outreach Recovery Centre pop-ups."
She was one of the case studies supplied for the award, as were the stories of Primary Industries and Resources SA office Lyn Dohle, Sabrina Davis from Humans of Kangaroo Island and Anne Morrison from the KI Garden Club.
Other KI Resilience Committee members involved in the award application, included Kate Brooksby and Maree Baldwin from Junction Australia.
Also listed in the award application was AgKI chairman Jamie Heinrich, KI mayor Michael Pengilly, a key member of the recovery committees.
Anne Morrison (Gardening Support): Anne became the heart of the large bushfire affected gardening community on KI. During the fires many people not only lost their homes, farms and businesses but also their cherished gardens.
Anne, President of the KI Garden Club (in conjunction with Sophie Thompson) recognised that the loss of gardens was a deep loss which was going unnoticed and that this loss would impact on the mental health of so many people.
Anne reached out to the Island's gardening community to help those impacted by the fires.
She willingly took up the massive voluntary role to co-ordinate the donation and distribution of hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of plants, equipment, and materials into the hands of those impacted.
On KI gardens are much more than a pleasant weekend distraction, on farms they are also a primary food source.
Anne worked closely with Sophie Thompson who was working to secure and bring donated plants, materials, and equipment from the mainland.
Anne has now voluntarily invested hundreds of hours in the logistical nightmare of sorting out what people needed with what had been donated as well as delivering thousands of plants into the hand of the bushfire affected gardeners.
With a band of helpers, she ran the Open Garden Festival in Spring 2020 to give fire affected gardeners hope.
She potted and sold donated tune stock at the festival to raise funds to offset the transportation cost to bring heavy/bulky materials to KI such as compost.
Anne's own home and shed became an unofficial drop-in centre where fire impacted gardeners could come and chat, laugh and cry as they came to pick up a donated tree or bag of compact plus often leaving with an armful of potted gifts from her own garden or others in the community.
Jade Hinton (Western Districts Relief Centre): Jade came to the assistance of Kangaroo Islanders initially as a helper on a farm fire-fighting unit with her dad Shane in late December 2019, while she was home on holidays.
On January 3, the Western Districts Memorial, Community Sports Club was burnt to the ground along with many other west end residents' homes and livelihoods.
Jade soon recognised that an emergency hub was needed out west for the multitude of donations that were arriving on KI as well as a place for far west end residents to go to for food and toiletry supplies, to have a shower, to wash clothes and get support from someone who cared.
With the support of Western Districts Football Club president Tony Nolan, she started Camping at the Western Districts footy club change rooms and with support from the community she set up a fully functioning relief centre.
This was all done from her own a community led initiative with no or very limited support from Govt or 'official organisations' in the early days.
Jade rallied members of the wider community together to support being able to provide a hot cuppa and meals as well as helping people to get the supplies that they needed from the donated goods.
Jade was also pivotal in recognising what other items were needed by people who has lost everything by asking them firsthand, rather than visiting organisations make assumptions as to what their needs might be.
She was also joined by some other campers, being west end residents affected locals who had with nowhere else to go, who stayed onsite and were able to look after each other and have a sense of pride in doing so. who needed someone to talk to, as well as the ADF for some time.
The Hub was so successful the ADF decided to set up a base alongside them.
Jade was a listening ear and a friend at people's time of need. She looked out for people's well-being and regularly phoned someone if she was concerned about how they were coping.
Jade assisted the Red Cross and the Recovery Coordinator, then Mike Williams, to understand the needs of people she was interacting with, as well as helping to host outreach Recovery Centre pop-ups.
Jade stayed out at Western Districts for about three months and had very little time off to spend with her partner, friends and family. Jade showed care, concern, empathy, respect and humanity over these months.
She was selfless and focussed on others well-being and recovery and determined to help where she could.
Jade worked many unpaid hours and really showed remarkable community spirit in her work out west.
Jade stayed for the long haul and really put her own needs and life on hold to provide help at the community hub.
Lyn Dohle (Shed Meetings): The Kangaroo Island farmers, like most in their industry are hardworking, and driven to continually improve their farming operations.
The devastating black summer fires burnt for over two months in, with landholders fighting the fires every day endeavouring to save what they could, but many lost almost everything from livestock to machinery to fences to houses and sheds.
After the ongoing firefighting them there was the massive effort to rebuild.
KI farmers are close knit, they help each out in good times and bad. Sharing workloads as well as a beer at the footy.
They work and socialise together. After the fires, the one time they needed to support each other COVID hit, restricting social gatherings and more importantly cancelling sport when sport is the social life blood of most rural communities.
Farming neighbours went from catching up a few times a week at sport or helping out with farming jobs to being so busy in survival mode that no-one saw each other.
This was compounded by most having lost their homes and many being forced to relocate families to accommodation off the farm.
There was stark need to bring farmers together, but simply putting on a barbecue would not work as they all were too busy literally rebuilding their farms to take time off for a mere social event.
This is how the concept of 'shed meetings' evolved. They were called shed meetings as in most cases there were simply no house left standing to meet in. In some cases, the sheds survived, if not the wool shed was the first thing built back on the farm.
The concept was simple, an evening or breakfast session with a guest speaker (avoiding day light hours as people had to make the most of the day for farming activities).
The speakers were on a highly relevant and pertinent topics (livestock management, farm insurance, lessons learnt from other fire affected farming regions), the draw card to get farmers in.
It enables farmers to justify to themselves that they could afford a couple of hours off as it was vital information they needed to hear. Each session was run in 2-3 locations so people didn't have to travel far to attend and also meant it was within their 'social grouping'.
Most importantly a meal was provided, a simple, bacon and eggs for breaky or a barbecue tea with beers thrown in for the evening sessions, and this is where the real magic happened.
Finally, farmers were together in a safe environment to share stories and heal together.
After the first meetings were run, the idea really took off. Farmers noticed 'who hadn't attended' and ensured they next time they 'picked up' the neighbour who wasn't getting out to make sure they attended.
The hosts, although under as much pressure as everyone else, not only willingly volunteered to host the session but also did a ring around to get folk to attend.
It was the first re-emergence of a bit of normality - a chance to learn something, a chance to take a few hours off and catch up with other farmers. It was KI farmers showing true community resilience, leaning on and supporting each other.
(Note the funding for the speakers and catering as supplied by MLA, MLA being funded by farmers levies with assistance from local PIRSA staff to assist with the organisation)
Sabrina Davis (Support to volunteer fire fighters): Gosse fire survivor Sabrina Davis and her husband Ben lost their house and farm on January 3, 2022.
Included in their losses were all their PPE (personal protective equipment) and FFU (farm fire unit). Many of the FFUs are owned by locals who aren't CFS members and thus can't get their safety equipment through them.
They play a crucial role at defending assets and properties each summer, and work hand in hand with the CFS.
Sabrina realised if her family had lost everything, then so had so many others and it would be yet another costly thing for everyone to replace before the next fire season.
She made calls to see what assistance was available and realised there wasn't any, so her fundraising idea came about.
On her popular Humans of KI social pages, which she started to reconnect and uplift the community after the fires, Sabrina told the stories of local farm firefighters who help save lives and property.
Releasing 10 stories through the month of November 2020 alongside a fundraiser, she aimed to better equip at least 100 farm firefighting units.
Since then, she has raised more than $60,000, handed out 225 personal protective equipment kits for farm firefighting units (including fire-proof jackets, pants, goggles, gloves and masks) and essential safety equipment such as first aid kits, woollen blankets and UHF radios.
The fundraiser also helped to purchase six quick-fill pumps that are now strategically placed around the island, so the farm units are better prepared when they are needed during future bushfires.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
