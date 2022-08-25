The Islander

Kangaroo Island community wins highly commended award at SA Resilience Conference

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated August 25 2022 - 1:39am, first published 1:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Red Cross worker Jade Hinton on stage collecting the award on behalf of the Kangaroo Island community at the SA Resilience Conference. Picture: Lyn Dohle

The "KI Community" received a highly commended award at the SA Resilience Conference in Adelaide on Aug. 24, 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.