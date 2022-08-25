The Islander

Kingscote CFS brigade looks to future, recruits new members

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated August 25 2022 - 8:01am, first published 1:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I got to tour the Kingscote CFS brigade fire station on the weekend and watch as the Sunday morning siren was sounded, much to my dog Twig's delight.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.