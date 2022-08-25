Kingscote CFS brigade looks to future, recruits new members

I got to tour the Kingscote CFS brigade fire station on the weekend and watch as the Sunday morning siren was sounded, much to my dog Twig's delight.
We live just down the street and the neighbourhood dogs sing in unison at the siren at 9.30am every Sunday morning.
And every Sunday, brigade members gather to check their radios and equipment, even though this Sunday they had already been out overnight to check a smoke alarm at a local hotel.
The Kingscote brigade is doing recruitment drive and this is the third in a series of articles profiling brigade members.
Captain Mike Swayne explained how important it was have the next generation of firefighters and supporters get involved.
"It's a simple equation, we are now at the point where we now need to start training and educating a new generation of firefighters," captain Mike said.
"There's no lack of capability and experience here now, but we need to start preparing the leaders of the future.
"Those learning the ropes now, will be the leading this brigade in 20 or 30 years time."
If you are interested in learning more about how you can join and help support the Kingscote CFS brigade at any level, stop by the station on Sunday mornings about 9am and they will take you through those ropes.
"We are here every Sunday, even Christmas," Mike said.
And regarding the upcoming bushfire season, Mike and CFS brigades across KI urge all landowners to consider doing their pile burns early.
The fire danger season typically begins on KI on Dec. 1 each year, but changes with weather conditions.
The forecast for another wetter-than-normal La Nina season is no reason to be complacent and any extra rain will lead to more grass and fuel loads.
Having wet ground doesn't mean no fires, as Mike recalls getting a fire appliance bogged in a swamp while fighting a fire once.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
