The McArdle family and their prize Polwarth sheep are all set for the 2022 Royal Adelaide Show.
Advertisement
David McArdle and his son Jared from the Taljar Polwarth stud will be taking nine rams, as well as four ewes and lambs, to be judged in the livestock events at the show, which opens on Sept. 3, 2022.
Making things interesting this year is his daughter Talisa and her partner Jock will be taking six of their own rams under the banner of their Taljade Polwarth stud, also on Kangaroo Island.
David said there will also be competition from a renowned Polwarth breeder from the Adelaide Hills that brings her sheep.
"They'll be coming after the old man," he said.
So far, the 2022 season was shaping up with excellent winter rains and forecast for wetter than normal spring and summer.
The McArdles run about 1500 Polwarth sheep on their two properties either side of Wedgewood Road.
"It's a much better year here with good pasture and lots of clover."
The McArdle farming dynasty began in the 1950s when David's father Vincent settled his farm just on the edge of Flinders Chase National Park and started farming Polwarth sheep.
In 1992, the family moved closer to Parndana, and David's involvement with shows began in 2002 when he started judging Polwarths.
And a few years later he started entering his own sheep once he started his own stud at the Wedgwood Road property.
Each year they also attend and compete in the the Australian Wool and Sheep Show in Bendigo, Victoria.
Over the years, they won dozens of trophies and ribbons, but they were all destroyed when the family lost two houses and much of their livestock and farming equipment in the bushfire of January 9, 2020, the second wave of fire that fateful summer.
While they miss the ribbons and social aspect of the shows, they were however only a bonus and a hobby, the real focus was on having a viable commercial enterprise.
It's been a tough few years since the fires as they lost David's wife and family matriarch Lynne to illness in 2021.
That same year, they travelled all the way to Bendigo for the national show only to be told days after their arrival that the event had been cancelled due to COVID.
Advertisement
They had to return all the way back to SA, crossing the border checkpoint and having to quarantine for two weeks.
So this year, they decided to sit out Bendigo and focus on their farm rebuild and also the upcoming Adelaide Show.
"It was just too hard and we've been focusing on the new house, putting in a ramp and rainwater tanks," David said.
They will be back at Bendigo in 2023, looking for more ribbons.
Advertisement
A highlight of their breeding career was winning Reserve Champion for all breeds in the under one-and-a-half-year group at Bendigo, taking home a $1250 cheque.
Taljar has also won numerous Reserve Champion ram and ewe awards and other awards at the Adelaide Show over the years.
David said he always selected his best sheep based on not only their confirmation and body shape, but mainly their potential meat and wool production.
After all, that was is what every farmer looked for and desired.
"Lynne and I have had some intense conversations about the judging coming home from Bendigo," he said.
Polwarth sheep were developed in western Victoria in the 1870s as good, dual purpose sheep.
Advertisement
The big drought in 1901-1902 saw many Polwarth flocks moved to Tasmania, preserving the breed.
The McArdles said they were good mothers, had early maturing lambs, and produced excellent meat and "beautiful" wool, to 21 micros.
"There are sections of KI where the breed is quite prevalent, but of course we would like to see more," David said.
The Taljar Polwarth Ram Sale will be held on their East West One property on Oct. 12, 2022, where about 50 rams will be on offer.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.