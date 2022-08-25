An overflight of the new Flinders Chase National Park visitor centre site reveals the extent of the earthworks and landscaping.
The $16 million, new visitor centre is located just outside the entrance to Flinders Chase National Park and replaces the previous centre inside the park, destroyed in the 2019-20 bushfires.
The new visitor centre is on the site of the former Kangaroo Island Wilderness Retreat, also completely destroyed in the fires and since acquired by the state government for the rebuild.
Construction of the centre is expected to be complete in 2024. It will generate and store its own power, including providing stations for electric vehicle charging.
The new Flinders Chase visitor centre is being built by Harrold & Kite, the same company that built the Prospect Hill stairs and KI Sculpture suspension bridge, as well as other private projects.
The company is setting up workers' accommodation in the nearby Western KI caravan park, as the rebuild work picks up.
Work as also begun the rebuild of the four, remote campsites on the five-day KI Wilderness Trail, that extends along the south coast from Rocky River in Flinders Chase to the Hanson Bay road.
The other major National Parks operated tourism attraction close by is Kelly Hill Caves.
It is hoped that its visitor centre, destroyed on the same day as Flinders Chase, and the attraction itself should reopen next year in 2023.
For further updates visit www.engagementhub.parks.sa.gov.au
