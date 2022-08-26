The Islander

Western KI Caravan Park & Wildlife Preserve now has shop, fuel and more planned for west end of Kangaroo Island.

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated August 26 2022 - 3:36am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mark and Fiona Jago have been extremely busy since we last visited the Western KI Caravan Park & Wildlife Preserve.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.