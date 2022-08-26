Mark and Fiona Jago have been extremely busy since we last visited the Western KI Caravan Park & Wildlife Preserve.
Advertisement
On the day we visited, Fiona was away at the Resilience Conference in Adelaide where the KI Community won a highly commended award.
Most recently, the new office and shop opened a few weeks ago, while the fuel bowers started operating about six months ago, with a new lay-out and entry point off South Coast Road.
The 44-bed bunk house and fuel bowsers started in 2021 and completed this year were funded by the state government Local Economic Recovery program.
An additional 12-module workers' accommodation project at the park, completed in 2021, was a bushfire recovery initiative of the Business Council of Australia.
The Jagos also built a camp kitchen immediately after the fires to replace the previous structure, so they could reopen offer the amenity to their customers.
The workers accommodation has been well utilised in recent months, housing volunteers tackling the blue gum seedling problem and university researchers studying platypus and Kelly Hill Cave area.
Construction company Harrold & Kite that is building the nearby visitor centre and other park developments is currently setting up its workers' accommodation at the park.
Western KI Caravan Park have 11 cabins, with two more on the way, as well as 70 camp sites.
Tourism and visitation really picked up in the winter following the bushfires at the outbreak of COVID as intrastate travel, but this winter had been quiet, probably more like pre-fire days, Mark said.
While the international visitors had yet to fully return, a big part of their business was picking up and delivering walkers on the Kangaroo Island Wilderness Trail.
That would continue, even with the four campsites on the trail currently being rebuilt, he said.
They are looking forward to having the Flinders Chase visitor centre open in 2024 and possibly the nearby Kelly Hill caves attraction reopened by National Parks by Easter 2023.
Mark and Fiona are still living in one of the cabins since the weeks after the fires and only hope to start building their new house this spring, once the other park projects are complete.
It's been a challenging few years, and Mark notes they are currently on their 11th development application with the council.
And while the council and agencies have been great, it's still been a lot of paperwork and planning.
And post traumatic stress disorder or PTSD was certainly a clear and present danger now that the adrenaline and initial rebuild focus was wearing off, he said.
"We were back open three months after the fire and we've busy with rebuilding projects ever since and this has happened with people all around KI," he said.
Advertisement
"We need to check in with people and make sure they're okay because we all have different needs."
He credited Sue Arlidge, the case manager, who has helped them through the process, being a counsellor along the way.
The couple are looking forward to moving into their own house soon and also maybe even going on their own caravan holiday, Mark said.
Kangaroo Island meanwhile desperately needed more housing and houses, so families could move here and continue recovery efforts.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.