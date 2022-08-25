The Islander

University of Adelaide study from 2005 "Black Tuesday" bushfires at Port Lincoln finds link to PTSD, relevant to Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated August 25 2022 - 5:40am, first published 5:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This memento of the bushfires still stands on Hickmans Road in Seddon, Kangaroo Island. Jan 9, 2020 was the day of the second wave of fire that tore through the centre of the Island. Picture: Stan Gorton

New research published in the Australian Journal of Rural Health has shown people who are forced to relocate after a bushfire are at a higher risk of suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, otherwise known as PTSD.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.