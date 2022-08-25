The Islander

R U OK? Day to be observed on Kangaroo Island again for 2022

Updated August 25 2022 - 7:51am, first published 5:40am
The Kangaroo Island Community Centre team in 2021 helped raise awareness for R U OK? Day and will be active again this year. Picture supplied

Thursday, September 8, 2022 is R U OK? Day, a national day of action and a reminder that every day is a day to check in with your friends, family and colleagues.

Local News

