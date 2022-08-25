R U OK? Day to be observed on Kangaroo Island again for 2022

Thursday, September 8, 2022 is R U OK? Day, a national day of action and a reminder that every day is a day to check in with your friends, family and colleagues.
The day will be observed on Kangaroo Island again this year with the help of the Kangaroo Island Community Centre team.
The team was busy last year connecting information and merchandise, such as coffee cups, to cafes on the island, delivering biscuits and cupcakes to local agencies - all as a reminder to stop and ask 'R U OK?'.
This year in 2022, R U OK? are championing the message; "Ask R U OK? No qualifications needed", to remind all Australians they already have what it takes to support the people in their world who might be struggling.
"Ask R U OK? No qualifications needed" comes in response to new research which found four in ten Australians feel asking someone "are you OK?" is a conversation better had with an expert.
R U OK? chief executive, Katherine Newton said everyone experienced life's ups and downs and in recent times there had been a lot to cope with.
"Natural disasters, the pandemic, world conflicts and cost of living increases have added additional pressure and emotional strain for many, and that's not confined to one day of the year," she said.
R U OK? recognise there's a lot of good things about living and working outside Australia's bigger towns and cities, but it also has its unique challenges.
The R U OK? Rural and Remote Mateship Manual Kit has been developed with this in mind and is the perfect tool to keep on-hand in your car or truck's glovebox.
"Fewer services, isolation and extreme weather events are just a few of the things that can be harder to deal with outside our bigger towns and cities," Ms Newton said.
"In regional and remote areas there can also be a 'toughen up' culture where it's not always easy to talk about the things that keep us awake at night or give us the confidence to ask a mate if everything is OK.
"That's why the Mateship Manual was developed. To help those in rural and remote areas support their mates and loved ones doing it tough"
"We want to reassure all Australians that you don't need to be an expert to have an R U OK? conversation. Listening and giving someone your time might be just what they need to help them through a difficult period."
This is confirmed by the research which found that when authentic, genuine R U OK? conversations are happening, more than 80% of people say they are making a positive difference.
"The work of health professionals is vital, and their value cannot be underestimated, however by having regular, meaningful conversations, we can help the people we care about feel supported before they are in crisis and, if that conversation does get too big for us, we can guide them to seek professional help," Ms Newton said.
The R U OK? Mateship Manual is FREE to access at ruok.org.au
The free resource includes guides, tips and ideas to help you know when and how to have an R U OK? conversation.
Ask R U OK? No qualifications needed because a conversation could change a life.
For support at any time of day or night, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
