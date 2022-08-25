Another vital radio communication repeater is being installed on the western end of Kangaroo Island to ensure the safety of boaters.
The new VHF repeater Channel 22 is being installed at Cape Borda and should be functional in a few weeks after testing.
This will supplement the existing VHF repeater Channel 21 on North Cape that recently was upgraded.
The entire Island should now be covered with reception going as far west as Coffin Bay on the other side of Port Lincoln.
The VHF radio infrastructure is how boats communicate with Coast Guard volunteers and is what they would use to call for help on Channel 16 in emergencies.
Coast Guard volunteer Carol Miell OAM at "American River Radio" instigated the installation of Repeater 22, purchasing and lining up much if the equipment herself, but she also has had lots of help.
She thanked solar system installer Ken Greaves, who had come over from the mainland and provided his service free of charge, along with her friend Dave Hales.
"They would have put in a week's worth of work and it's all been for free," she said.
The repeater will be powered by batteries donated by the Coast Guard head office and is located on the Swoop telecommunications tower at Cape Borda.
Ms Miell thanked Sam Koerner and Noah Ridge from the Swoop company for allowing the repeater to be installed on their tower.
Local KI radio expert Paul Meecham and Mr Greeves would be doing final tests in coming days, after which the service would be available for all, she said.
Charter boat operator Gavin Solly at Western River supplied the aerial and cabling, and will be a major beneficiary able to log on with Carol using Channel 22.
So too will be commercial fishing boats heading around the western end of KI.
"I want the tuna boys and cray boys to be able to take advantage of the service and use the radio as much as they want," she said. "I own the repeater and the licence and want the service to be available.
"Having the entire Island covered by radio is something I really wanted before I retire and or leave this place."
The new repeater should reach 50 nautical miles or about 100 kilometres west of the Island and as far south as the Young Rocks, she said.
The new improved Channel 21 repeater located on the Mt Macdonnell on the north coast, now covers the rest of Kangaroo Island, including southern waters of the gulfs, Investigator Strait, Backstairs Passage, down to the south coast of KI.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
