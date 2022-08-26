Meet KI's newest citizens, all the way from Sao Paulo, Brazil

Kangaroo Island newest citizens have not only added to the flavour that is the Island's multicultural melting pot, they are already giving back to the community.
Couple Marcos Sahade and Thamyres Pasetto attained their Australian citizenship at the Kangaroo Island Settlement Day ceremony on July 27, 2022.
Three days later, they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.
Their journey started together back in Brazil's biggest city of Sao Paulo, whose 12 million population is quite a jump from the KI population of 4500 people.
They met on the Tinder dating app just after it came out and they were each others' first date using the technology.
"It was something new and it was both our first blind dates and here we are still together," Marcos said.
Thamyres, or Thamy to her Aussie friends, had a background in leisure and tourism sales, while Marcos was a marketing specialist, and they both wanted leave Brazil.
They started planning their emigration in 2015 and by 2017 they were on their way to Australia, chosen for its warm climate and potential to grow as a relatively young country.
They secured sponsorship and employment from a sign-writing company in Alice Springs where they spent the last four years developing new business skills and also learning the language.
"We spent our time improving our skills and language to be able to operate our own business in Australia," Marcos said.
"It was essential for new lifestyle and being able to communicate in a new language."
In 2020, they had plans to return to Brazil to visit family when COVID struck, closing the borders.
And so they chose a "beautiful place" in Australia to visit instead, and that was Kangaroo Island.
They enjoyed their holiday so much that they knew they had to return.
"Thamy was crying on the ferry and I posted on my Instagram something like 'Good-bye Kangaroo Island but we will be back'," Marcos said.
So earlier in 2022, they used their savings to buy a printing machine, move to Kangaroo Island to set up their own sign-writing business called Wrapping Hood, offering signs, adhesive wrappings and other designs.
They now sell products around Australia and have just finished one of their biggest jobs for a local Island business and these days find themselves getting up early and going to bed late.
The printing machine is set up in their lounge room at their American River house, where they enjoy watching the sun rise above the water in the mornings.
They have immersed themselves in the local community, making lots of friends some of whom were there helping them celebrate their new citizenship.
Marcos said they also donate a percentage of their earnings to the Kangala wildlife rescue centre and also the 5KIx-FM radio station.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
