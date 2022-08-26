Licence fees for the aquaculture program at the Parndana campus of Kangaroo Island Community Education are set to be waived, with steps being taken to make it permanent.
Six schools licenced for aquaculture studies - Port Lincoln High, Ceduna, Lucindale, Cowell, Kingston Community School and KICE - will benefit from the savings.
The programs offer young people the chance to experience a career in aquaculture and build up skills for regional-based jobs.
KICE has an established aquaculture and aquaponics facility at the Parndana campus where barramundi are grown.
Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, Clare Scriven, said the state government was looking into making the fee waiver permanent for schools holding aquaculture licences.
"I'm very pleased that our government is providing fee waivers for High Schools with aquaculture licences for 2022/23 with a view to make this ongoing," she said.
"Getting young people interested in careers in aquaculture and fishing is so important to addressing workforce issues and keeping young people in the regions."
