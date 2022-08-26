The Islander

Port Lincoln, Ceduna, Lucindale, Cowell, Kingston and Kangaroo Island schools will benefit from the savings.

Updated August 26 2022 - 4:28am, first published 3:47am
Feeding the fish at the Kangaroo Island Community Education barramundi grow-out facility at the Parndana campus. File photo

Licence fees for the aquaculture program at the Parndana campus of Kangaroo Island Community Education are set to be waived, with steps being taken to make it permanent.

