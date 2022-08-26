SA Power Networks needs a Kingscote apprentice

SA Power Networks has a powerline and electrical apprenticeship available in Kingscote on Kangaroo Island.
The company has commenced advertising for an intake of 69 new powerline and electrical apprentices in early 2023.
SA Power Networks also has announced its intakes of trainees, which already covers apprentices and graduates, to include a new category of cadetships.
The apprenticeship program develops the next generation of field crew, the graduate program brings new engineering and digital skills into the business and the cadetship program is aimed at developing the next generation of network program and works managers.
"We have been a major employer of apprentices and are stepping up our program even further in anticipation of significant additional work in coming years," said Paul Roberts, head of corporate affairs.
He said SA Power Networks was entering a period of growth and needed skilled people in what is an exciting time to enter the energy industry.
"This is probably the most exciting time in electricity since the expansion of the state's grid in the 1950s-70s, which led to the state's rapid industrialisation.
"We are leading the world in the shift to green energy and the electricity distribution network we manage is a key part of the transition," Mr Roberts said.
"With about 340,000 homes with solar and 30,000 with batteries, the network is already the biggest source of energy generation in South Australia - a complete turnaround from the one-way network of just a few years ago. That and the shift to electric cars, makes for exciting times in electricity distribution."
Mr Roberts said SA Power Networks offered a huge variety of work that allowed people to develop long and satisfying careers.
"People see our Stobie poles and wires. They are the backbone of the network, but they are only a part of the SA Power Networks story. We're exploring artificial intelligence, drones, and digitalisation.
We have a sustainability and diversity focus, are deeply engaged with our community and have a strong presence in regional SA."
Applications for electrical and powerline apprenticeships close Sept. 18, 2022, and applications for the cadetship intake of ten people open soon.
SA Power Networks strongly encourages applications from people with a range of backgrounds, experiences and perspectives, including female and indigenous applicants.
