SA Power Networks needs a Kingscote apprentice

Updated August 26 2022 - 4:49am, first published 4:32am
SA Power Networks also has announced its intakes of trainees, which already covers apprentices and graduates. Picture by SA Power Networks

SA Power Networks has a powerline and electrical apprenticeship available in Kingscote on Kangaroo Island.

