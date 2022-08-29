The Islander

Kilometres of netting, rope quickly removed from Seal Bay

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated August 30 2022 - 3:17am, first published August 29 2022 - 11:17pm
A large length of rope and netting, estimated to be about two kilometres long, washed ashore at Seal Bay and was quickly removed by National Park rangers before it could entangle seals and other marine life.

SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

