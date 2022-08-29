Kilometres of netting, rope quickly removed from Seal Bay

A large length of rope and netting, estimated to be about two kilometres long, washed ashore at Seal Bay and was quickly removed by National Park rangers before it could entangle seals and other marine life.
Seal Bay Conservation Park Research and Operations Coordinator Melanie Stonnill said the debris could have washed up from anywhere.
"It was a significantly long line, which could've come from as far away as South America, and there was a really high probability that it would've caused harm to a marine animal if we hadn't been able to remove it," she said.
"Besides the danger of entanglement, there is also the risk plastic ropes breaking down into micro plastics. These tiny pollutants are then consumed by smaller marine species and birds, poisoning organisms right down from the filter feeds to top order predators such as sea lions and sharks."
Staff who helped remove the tangled rope and netting were praised by the state government for their fast actions that helped to protect the island's marine life.
Minister for Climate, Environment and Water Susan Close commended staff for their quick thinking.
"Abandoned and discarded marine nets and ropes are a huge risk to marine life, and it's important that they are properly disposed of," she said
"It was really important that staff were able to secure, then remove the rope before it drifted out to sea again.
"Entanglements with abandoned netting and rope remain a huge threat to marine life such as sea lions, seals, whales and penguins."
The mess of netting washed ashore in what is turning out to be a bumper breeding season within the Australian sea lion sanctuary with about 200 pups born so far this winter.
The third largest remaining colony of endangered Australian sea lions call Seal Bay home and it is estimated 50 more pups will be born by the end of the season.
If 250 pups are born it will be the third season in a row that the population has grown and will show that the Seal Bay colony could be on the cusp of recovery
Ms Stonnill said it was exciting to see the pupping season going well.
"There's been some interesting stories from this year, including a case where a female has taken on another female's pup and is nursing it along with her own, which is rare for otarid seals," she said.
"There is also another case of a female who lost her pup in the perinatal period and has adopted another pup. This pup has been observed nursing from both its biological mother and this other female (a phenomenon called allo-suckling). This is rarely ever seen and is the first time this has been documented at Seal Bay.
"We will need to continue monitoring this populations for years to come, and each year gets a little bit more exciting as we even have some 20 year old animals in the colony who are still breeding and protecting pups."
