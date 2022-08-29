Parndana netballer Lauren Hyde has taken out the title of Most Valuable Player in the Kangaroo Island Netball Association A grade competition.
Hyde took the award ahead of runner-up Lauren Downing, from Western Districts, with Shontae Jones, from Dudley United, receiving the Good Sports Award.
Held at the Aurora Ozone Hotel, the KINA senior presentation was attended by Netball SA chief executive Bronwyn Klei, with life member Maggie Patterson also in attendance.
In the B grade, Wisanger's Anne Ellson was named MVP with Western Districts' Maree Gifford taking out runner-up, while Dudley United's Emily Madden took the Good Sports award.
Carmen Joseph, from Western Districts, was announced as the MVP for the C grade competition, with Bianca Jones, Wisanger, as runner-up. The Good Sports Award went to Jones' fellow Wisanger team-mate Caitlin Florance.
In D grade, Kingscote's Zahli Neighbour was named MVP of the association, with Wisanger's Karleah Berris taking the runner-up trophy.
In a special presentation, Rebekah Bott, from Wisanger Netball Club, received the Sealink Star Volunteer Award for 2022.
