The Islander

KI netball's night of nights

SH
By Sharon Hansen
Updated August 30 2022 - 1:00am, first published August 29 2022 - 11:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parndana netballer Lauren Hyde has taken out the title of Most Valuable Player in the Kangaroo Island Netball Association A grade competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sharon Hansen

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.