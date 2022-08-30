Integrated Pest Management explored on Kangaroo Island

Kangaroo Island farmers, vignerons and gardeners learned that adequate pest control can be achieved using fewer insecticides at Integrated Pest Management (IPM) workshops.
The Kangaroo Island Landscape Board hosted two workshops which provided attendees with a variety of control techniques that could be employed while controlling invertebrate pests.
On Wednesday, August 24, Dr Paul Horne, who has provided advice on IPM on the island on a number of occasions, once again delivered the workshops.
The board's regional agricultural landcare facilitator Venetia Bolwell said IPM was a useful technique for all landholders to learn- no matter the size of their property.
"It promotes survival of beneficial insects that are pest enemies and helps reduce the impact of plant pests. If pests are found to be causing damage, IPM can help. We are here and ready to support all land managers who are interested in IPM or other useful techniques promoted by the KILB." she said.
IPM considers three aspects of control for invertebrate pests: biological, cultural and chemical.
Biological control techniques involve encouraging the presence of invertebrate predators and parasite species that will eat or parasitise the pest.
Cultural control techniques involve employing management actions that can reduce pest numbers.
Chemical control techniques are used as a last resort and involve using chemicals that have no or minimal impact on beneficial predators and parasites or timing the use of chemicals to minimise the impact on the beneficial predators and parasites.
While on the Island, Dr Horne and colleague Rebecca Addison visited a number of paddocks and vineyards, they found problematic pests including slugs, aphids, lucerne fleas and red legged earth mites.
Fortunately, Kangaroo Island has many native predators including ladybirds, hoverflies, lacewings and spiders that exist in the natural environment. There are also different wasp species that parasitise aphids and caterpillars, and control pest populations.
More information about IPM strategies can be found on the landscape board's website website, https://www.landscape.sa.gov.au/ki/land-and-farming/integrated-pest-management
For further information please contact the Kangaroo Island Landscape Board on 08 8553 2476 or at ki.landscapeboard@sa.gov.au
