Marine debris washes up on Seal Bay, rangers applauded

A large piece of marine debris that washed up on the main beach of Seal Bay Conservation Park has been removed with efforts praised.
Fast acting rangers on Kangaroo Island have removed a large length of drift rope and netting that washed up in an important sea lion sanctuary and their efforts have been highly praised.
The drift rope is estimated to be up to a couple of kilometres long and the National Parks and Wildlife Service staff sprang into action quickly to secure the debris before strong tides washed it away.
Seal Bay Conservation Park Research and Operations Coordinator, Melanie Stonnill said the debris could have travelled a long distance to reach Seal Bay Conservation Park.
"It was a significantly long line, which could've come from as far away as South America, and there was a really high probability that it would've caused harm to a marine animal if we hadn't been able to remove it," Stonnill said.
"Besides the danger of entanglement, there is also the risk of plastic ropes breaking down into micro plastics. These tiny pollutants are then consumed by smaller marine species and birds, poisoning organisms right down from the filter feeds to top order predators such as sea lions and sharks."
The removal operation comes amid a bumper start to the breeding season within the Australian sea lion sanctuary with about 200 pups born so far this winter.
Deputy Premier Minister for Climate, Environment and Water Susan Close said the prompt action by the rangers was to be commended.
"Entanglements with abandoned netting and rope remain a huge threat to marine life such as sea lions, seals, whales and penguins," Minister Close said.
"Abandoned and discarded marine nets and ropes are a huge risk to marine life, and it's important that they are properly disposed of.
"It was really important that staff were able to secure, then remove the rope before it drifted out to sea again.
"It has been a positive start to the breeding season for the endangered Australian sea lions on Kangaroo Island, but incidents like this highlight the many dangers marine animals face."
Seal Bay is home to the third largest remaining colony of endangered Australian sea lions and estimates suggest about 250 pups will have been born by the end of the pupping season.
If the colony reaches this number, it will be the third season in a row with increased pup production, indicating the Seal Bay colony could be on the cusp of recovery.
Where possible, new pups will be microchipped to help monitor the Seal Bay colony, their relationships and mortality and NPWS staff will continue to monitor and support the new arrivals.
Australian sea lions have the second longest gestation period of 17.6 months (elephant seals have the longest), so last year's influx of six-year-old and 4.5-year-old females has boosted numbers and also resulted in high juvenile survival rates this year.
