American River residents have their say on towns future

Organic growth, supporting lifestyle and services- plan for continued slow growth for 500 people and tourists by 2052, support shops and services, active retirees and community and 100 lots of new residential land

Connected community - Walkable community with east-west paths, a boat link to Island Beach, oyster reef and Pelican Lagoon and connecting new areas of growth to the town

Welcoming to all- to boaties, to day and night visitors and to new residents

Place of opportunities - plan for more tourist business opportunities and more sport and recreation options.

Balance with nature - enhanced marine and land environments, promote sympathetic design development, bushfire management, coastal protection, biodiversity areas and corridors