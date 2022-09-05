American River residents have their say on towns future

American River residents have made sure the Kangaroo Island Council understands what residents and landowners want and need moving into the future.
Over a series of workshops -held Wednesday, August 31 and Thursday, September 1- residents, landowners and business owners contributed their ideas towards the council's creation of a Structure Plan.
This plan would set out a vision and planning framework for American River, which had been identified as a location for growth.
Six key principles were found during community consultation, they include;
Council chief executive officer Greg Georgopoulos said the plan would ensure infrastructure and services would meet the needs of current and future residents, and development is located and managed appropriately.
"American River is a small town with a strong community spirit which achieves a lot," he said.
"Given the anticipated growth in American River, a Structure Plan will give clarity for the future planning needs of the township.
"The Structure Plan will be a useful document to feed into the new Regional Plan for Kangaroo Island."
Following the workshops and community consultation, a draft Structure Plan will be developed and presented to Council, before further community consultation and then finalisation of the Structure Plan towards the end of this year.
