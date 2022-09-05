The Islander
Our Future

American River residents have their say on towns future

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated September 5 2022 - 8:42am, first published 8:06am
American River residents have played their part during consolations to ensure their town has the best possible future. Picture supplied.

American River residents have made sure the Kangaroo Island Council understands what residents and landowners want and need moving into the future.

Local News

