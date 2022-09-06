Wonks raise football premiership shield, trophy

Western Districts have hoisted the A grade premiership shield aloft after taking out a solid win the Kangaroo Island football grand final.
Taking on Wisanger in the final, the Wonks side was able to score freely, taking the title of premiers with a 92-point victory.
Advertisement
In the first term Western Districts was able to score 3.3 with Wisanger having three chances for 0.3 at the first change.
Seven goals to one in the second quarter proved to be the match winning score as Wonks went into half time leading 7.11 to 1.3.
Wisanger had a scoreless third term as Western Districts added another 3.5 to extend its lead 14.12 to 1.3.
In the final quarter Wonks had more than done enough for premiership glory as Wisanger was able to pile on 2.3 to finish the game, 17.14 (116) to 3.6 (24).
Lleyton Hedges, Western Districts, had a great day out in front of goals, kicking nine majors, with Timothy Larcombe and Joshua Graham scoring three each and Joel Cross and Cameron Florance with singles.
For Wisanger, Jackson Lockett, Luke Bowd and Liam Sampson were able to score goals.
The reserves final was the meeting of two evenly matched sides with the Western Districts boys looking to take down the Kingscote side which had dominated this grade in recent years.
Both teams had veteran players wielding strength and experience, although the Dogs had the benefit of a number of younger players whose speed of foot would prove to be an advantage.
In the first quarter, the Dogs kicked with the aid of the breeze, but due to the frantic pressure applied by the Wonks, were unable to break away.
Scores at quarter time were K 2.2, WD 1.1.
The efforts by both teams increased, resulting in free kicks being awarded by the umpire.
Good forward moves by both teams were frustrated by defensive players, so the scoreboard was not overloaded, but the blood pressure of the supporters certainly was!
Half time K 4.3, WD 2.2
The premiership quarter saw Kingscote score early and the Wonks boys in desperate attacks were only rewarded with minor scores.
Frustration saw players overdriving it and being penalised by the umpires.
The youthful energy of the younger Dogs was proving an advantage moving into attack, while the Wonks boys battled on without taking a backward step.
They showed glimpses of talent that led their supporters to hope for more.
Advertisement
Three quarter time K 8.5, WD 2.4
The final quarter was a thriller.
The Wonks boys muscled forward and quickly opened their account with a major, swiftly followed by another.
It was KIngscote's turn to defend desperately, as the Wonks defender blocked out every move forward they could make.
With their strong lead rapidly vanishing, the Dogs defenders fought valiantly to repel the continuous Wonks forward moves.
The crowd was roaring as the players from both sides gave their all, and both teams deserve the greatest of praise for their efforts.
Advertisement
The Dogs were able to maintain their hold on the shield, while the Wonks boys can hold their heads high for their efforts during the contest.
The final score was K 8.5, WD 6.6.
It was a bit overcast and chilly for the start of the 2022 grand final but expectations were high and the kids were keen to get stuck in with Parndana taking on minor premiers, Kingscote.
After the first few minutes of nerves and scrappy play, Kingscote opened its account with a great goal from Tyler Richardson which opened the flood gates for the Hounds scoring seven goals before quarter time, and Parndana struggling to get it into the offensive zone.
Kingscote midfielders James Mitchell and Cain Florance dominated the second quarter well supported by Brady Christophers and Xavier Wadsworth, scoring another six goals with Parndana yet to score.
Although the sting had definitely gone from the game, Parndana stepped up the pressure in the third led by Eli Kuchel, Shannon Davis and Colton Trethewey.
Advertisement
They were able to score their first goal that was well supported by all the supporters there regardless of the color of their scarves.
Kaea Mauheni-Edwards and Jed Westbrook also stepped up and contributed restricting Kingscote to only four goals.
With the wind behind them in the last, Kingscote made the most of it, running out winners easily in the end and showing they why had been the dominant side for the season.
Parndana has also shown that they have a good young group coming through and without a doubt will be a force to be reckoned with in years to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.