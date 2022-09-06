Discover the candidates for the next Kangaroo Island Council

There are 11 candidates vying for a position on the Kangaroo Island Council and two possible mayors.
On Tuesday, September 6, candidates gathered in the council chambers to see who else had put their name forward, and in what order they would appear on the ballot.
With each councillor and nominee vying for the top spot on the ballot form, the voting order on the ballot slip is an important construct due to people possibly casting a "donkey vote".
If a donkey vote is cast and numbered one to the end, it will favour the name at the top of the ballot and gives that councillor an incredible advantage.
Though voting in council elections is not compulsory, your vote could shape the council and the future of Kangaroo Island for the next four years and beyond.
James Newcomer will top the mayoral ballot, followed by incumbent Mayor Michael Pengilly.
With nine area councillor vacancies there is a large selection pool of elected member nominees, with 11 people throwing their hats in the ring.
As they will appear on the ballot, they are:
Ballots will be mailed out to all those who are eligible to vote between Friday October 14 and Thursday October 20, 2022. Voting will close at 5pm on Thursday, November 10, 2022, and by Saturday, November 12 we will know who the new elected members of the Kangaroo Island Council are.
