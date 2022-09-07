The first-time Visitor's guide to experiencing Melbourne, Victoria

There is a lot to see and do in the city of Melbourne, so it can be tricky to actually put together a concrete trip itinerary. Picture supplied

Looking to plan your first ever trip to Melbourne? Although you may already know there is a lot to see and do in the city of Melbourne, it can be tricky to actually put together a concrete trip itinerary when visiting this booming urban centre.



Where do you even start when planning a trip to a city with a genuine abundance of attractions, activities, and experiences to enjoy? Even looking for places to stay in Melbourne can be an ordeal in itself, simply because of the plethora of accommodation options available to you.

We've provided a little overview of all Melbourne's best attractions and itinerary items to consider for any and all first-time visitors, ranging from things to see and do in the Melbourne CBD as well as inner city and even country attractions for anyone looking to take in that fresh Victorian country air during their time Australia's cultural capital.

Read on to help kickstart your own Melbourne trip itinerary planning.

Wander through boutique stores in the inner city

Did you know that alongside being the nation's cultural capital, Melbourne just so happens to be Australia's fashion capital too? This means that some good days of shopping are an absolute must-add to your Melbourne trip itinerary.

There are a plethora of boutique stores dotting the streets in Melbourne's inner city, with suburbs like Prahran, South Yarra, Fitzroy, and Armadale being particularly popular amongst style savvy shoppers. For those who love bargain hunting, thrifting, or finding some truly hidden gems, a trip to the city's Queen Victoria Market or South Melbourne Market is also sure to result in a few unique additions to your personal wardrobe.

And what if you have more luxurious tastes? Thankfully, visitors to Melbourne can also enjoy shopping for some of the world's most famous international designer brands. If you're keen to add some designer flair to your look, consider finding accommodation right by Melbourne's luxury shopping strip that can be found on the northern end of Collins Street.



Those staying at the Windsor Hotel in Melbourne can enjoy world-class shopping right outside their doorstep. For those staying anywhere else in the CBD, all of Melbourne's premium fashion retailers can also be easily accessed by tram and perhaps without even having to purchase a Myki travel card, thanks to the city's free tram zone.

Enjoy fine dining in the Melbourne CBD

Melbourne is particularly known for being a foodie haven, with plenty of cafes, restaurants, and dining establishments to choose from, some of which are even known across the globe. The city's culinary experiences are actually so iconic that there is a list of must-eat dishes that all first-time visitors should consider trying in order to get the most out of their Melbourne experience.



This list contains culinary delights suited for all kinds of foodies. For instance, pastry fans can enjoy the world's best croissant at Melbourne's own Lune Croissanterie.

Any foodies with dietary restrictions can also enjoy highly adaptable menus across the city of Melbourne, with some of Melbourne's most popular eateries boasting full vegan menus as well as low FODMAP and gluten-free options for total inclusivity. Some of Melbourne's best vegan restaurants include Vegie Bar in Fitzroy, The Cornish Arms in Brunswick, and Sister of Soul in St Kilda, with dozens of others in between.

Explore the city's arts precinct

Of course, taking in some arts and culture is intrinsic when visiting Australia's cultural capital, which is exactly why all first-time visitors to the city of Melbourne should absolutely carve out a day in their itinerary to explore some of the city's art galleries and perhaps even catch a theatre show.



Melbourne's Arts Precinct just so happens to be home to the National Gallery of Victoria, which houses a fantastic collection of paintings, sculptures, and artefacts from around the world. The NGV also maintains a strong events calendar, with many limited time exhibitions running across the year.

After a good wander through some gallery spaces, head to the city's Arts Centre to enjoy some world-class theatre. The Arts Precinct is also home to the MTC (Melbourne Theatre Company) headquarters at Southbank Theatre on Southbank Boulevard, which also offers a collection of contemporary theatrical productions that all thespians will be sure to appreciate.

And what about fans of street art? Thankfully, Melbourne is no stranger to this humble art form either. Simply head on down to Hosier Lane to gaze upon the works of some of the city's most prolific street artists. Just be sure to take plenty of photos while you're there though!



This ever-evolving laneway is truly chameleonic, with artists adding to the laneway's rich tapestry each and every day. No two trips to Hosier Lane are ever going to be the same.

Have a swim at Melbourne's best beaches

Being a coastal city, Melbourne is also home to some fantastic beaches, including St Kilda Beach, Brighton Beach, and Sandringham Beach which can be found at the end of the Sandringham train line. Beachgoers can enjoy sunbaking, swimming, or even saltwater kayaking and other watersports year-round, although summer is when Melbourne's beaches truly come alive. We recommend snapping some shots at Brighton Beach's iconic Bathing Boxes.

For those who are happy to go a little further for some beachside bliss, consider pencilling in some time in your trip itinerary to visit Melbourne's Mornington Peninsula or perhaps even Phillip Island. Both of these adjacent coastal destinations offer their own attractions, with Mornington's Hot Springs and Phillip Island's Penguin Parade being crowd favourites amongst tourists and locals alike.

~

As you can see, Melbourne isn't considered to be Australia's cultural capital for no little reason. All the superb culinary, cultural, and outdoorsy experiences that make up this bustling city and its green surrounds is precisely what cements Melbourne as one of Australia's most unmissable tourist destinations for both international and domestic travellers alike.