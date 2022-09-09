The next stage of the Kangaroo Island Town Centres Project will progress from American River to Penneshaw.
Contractors Axiom will move equipment from American River to Penneshaw from Monday, 12 September 2022.
Advertisement
The Middle Terrace upgrade between Thomas Willson and Nat Thomas Streets will look to extend and improve existing footpaths, enhance street planting and create a more attractive, functional and safe street for pedestrians and motorists.
The upgrade forms part of the $2 million Town Centres Project funded by the state and federal governments. The construction follows a community consultation and design process held throughout 2021 and 2022.
Kangaroo Island Council CEO, Greg Georgopoulos said there have been hurdles, but the finish line is in sight.
"The Town Centres Project is fully funded by the State and Federal Government with funding commitments due to expire by the end of the year," Mr Georgopoulos said.
"Like all construction works, this project has been subject to labour shortages and delays in the supply chain due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Under the conditions of our funding agreements, we plan to complete all works by December 2022.
The works will take place during daylight from 7.00am to 5.00pm on weekdays and construction is expected to take approximately eight weeks.
The road will remain open during the construction period with safe pedestrian access, with access to businesses on Middle Terrace maintained throughout the project.
Car and truck access will be maintained during the construction phase. Some parking restrictions will be in place but will remain open where closures are not required for the construction.
"We are aware of the issues surrounding the movement of stock freight and access to the SeaLink terminal," Mr Georgopoulos said.
"Council is advocating for better short and long term parking solutions for heavy vehicles.
"We will work closely with all key stakeholders throughout the construction phase."
The key features of the upgrade include:
Learn more about the Town Centres Project via the Council's website: https://www.kangarooisland.sa.gov.au/notice-board/council-projects-current/town-centres-project
If you wish to clarify any details relating to the Middle Terrace Upgrade, please contact Council's Customer Service Team on telephone 8553 4500 or email: kicouncil@kicouncil.sa.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.