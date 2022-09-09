The Kangaroo Island 2022 Spring Garden Festival is set to produce a beautiful, blooming selection of open gardens full of beauty and tranquility.
On Sunday, October 2 from 10am-4pm in Kingscote at 11 Willoughby Crescent come experience some of the best gardens the Island has to offer.
Bates' Garden, featuring "Art among the Gum Trees" is one that many people have seen from the front footpath every Christmas, when there is a spectacular display of Christmas lights to match any found in Lobethal!
However, in Spring you will be able to wander around the whole garden and see how Adrienne has adapted to having a garden under large Eucalypts.
Lots of pot plants have been used, as shrubs and flowers struggled to compete with tree roots.
The Bates' started with a bare block in 1988, apart from the trees in the front.
A limestone base with very sandy loam made it difficult to plant anything, so "pot gardening" was the way to enjoy summer shade and also have a garden with lots of plants.
Lots of unique garden decorations have been collected over the years, so take your time to stroll around, listen to live music, and enjoy Morning or Afternoon Tea, plus an Art Exhibition and Trading Table.
Bennetts' Garden was developed by Thelma and Terry from 2005, with the back section having vast amounts of limestone removed.
Luckily the blocks behind were still vacant, so access was easy for the heavy equipment to get in!
Retaining walls were built, then several hundred tonnes of Parndana plateau acid soil, mulch from pig shelters, cattle feedlot manure, and mulch from the council recycling depot were brought in.
A large bed of roses and shrubs was planted, plus fruit trees. Along the back fence screening shrubs were planted.
The lawn was planted with a rollout Wintergreen Couch, tough and easy care! The edges are sprayed with Roundup to prevent grass spreading into the garden beds.
At the western side of the garden, Terry has set up several wicking beds to grow vegetables, as roots from Eucalyptus growing on the next block made in ground gardening difficult.
The wicking beds are an efficient way to grow veg, no water is wasted, and the beds are at an easy height for weeding and cultivating.
The front garden was also cleared and new soil added, before planting roses and other shrubs.
Both gardens will be supporting The Royal Flying Doctor Service (KI Group), so don't forget to buy refreshments, plants, or interesting items on the Trading Table!
