Recently the Lions Club of Kangaroo Island hosted fifty two guests for a recognition dinner in honour of long serving volunteers.
Three ladies who have served in the Daphne's on Dauncey op shop ,selling goods donated by the public to help support many local and Lions approved charities were presented with the highest Lions Award, the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award.
Irene Langford is in her thirty-sixth year of service and managing to continue service. Joyce Crawford who served as Auxiliary President for seven years, secretary for nine, catering officer and presently decorates the op shop window on Mondays with an attractive theme or display.
Jane Treble has been the catering officer, and Auxiliary President for twelve terms, including secretary for three years, and a valuable contributor for many more.
Tony Treble with his skills as a handyman has been involved in renovations and repairs to our various buildings including our Lions Hall, Brownlow Sheds, Cottage and the Mart Shed at the Oval.
He also helped with the adaption of the Blaze Aid Kitchen along with the disassembly of their kitchen on their departure.
These presentations were made by Carolyn Kilpatrick ,second vice president of district 201, c2, the area from Adelaide to Darwin, Broken Hill to Mildura and clubs in between.
Roger Kilpatrick current President of Murray Bridge Central attended on his birthday and together with Carolyn celebrated their thirty sixth wedding anniversary the next day.
