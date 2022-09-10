Bringing back a sense of wonder, magic and laughter, Kangaroo Island based, The Enchanted Fig has opened their 2022-23 season.
The Enchanted Fig Tree was planted on Kangaroo Island by early settlers over 120 years ago. After a very challenging two years, creator, owner, and operator of Gastronomo wilderness dining events, Nick Hannaford said it will be an awesome experience for anyone taking part.
"It is a dining experience in a venue that is not equalled anywhere else in the world," Mr Hannaford said.
"Its awesome domed canopy soars skyward, reaching over two storeys high, and its leafy circumference spans larger than two 50-seater buses parked together."
The Enchanted Fig Tree is open on selected days for lunch during Spring and Summer and can seat up to forty-five diners, in amongst the nooks and crannies of branches.
Each season the dining experience is curated by Nick and his team, and this year the focus is on taking people out of their everyday lives into another world of magic mystery, full of wonderful flavours and tastes.
"Lunch is an assortment of tasting courses featuring local Kangaroo Island and South Australian produce, with local wines and beverages available for purchase," Mr Hannaford said.
"This year, the Enchanted Fig Tree will also be opening for starlight dinners with lighting inspired by the magic of the Southern Stars, with a line-up of talented chefs including Stephanie Vass, John Stamatakis and Alana Brabin, who will create a special signature dish or flavour inspired by their favourite fairy-tale."
There will be a welcome gin cocktail supplied by beverage partners Kangaroo Island Spirits and this will welcome guests from the secret pre-dining drink's location where the proceedings start.
The 2022-23 season opened on Monday, September 5 and tickets are on sale through the Gastronomo website: www.gastronomodining.com.au.
