Birthing services on Kangaroo Island have been suspended until January 2023 due a shortage qualified doctors and midwives.
Better news is that elective surgery is back after being suspended also due to a lack of staff and an upgrade of hospital facilities.
Elective surgery services resumed from September 5, 2022, with the workforce to support theatre now stabilised.
The theatre has also undergone required renovations during the temporary closure.
Birthing services meanwhile have suspended off-and-on since December 2021.
The Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network says it has a plan to reactivate birthing services through a partnership "KI Birthing Model of Care", which it aims to establish by late January 2023.
It says its birthing model of care includes "strong clinical governance, protocols and procedures and the recruitment of a specialist workforce in collaboration with the KI Health Service, KI Medical Centre and metropolitan Local Health Networks".
"The health network is committed to maintaining birthing services and plans to reactivate as soon as workforce shortages can be addressed," the network says
"However, continuing current workforce shortages means birthing cannot resume immediately.
"The current temporary suspension of on-island birthing will be extended while the workforce pressures are stabilised to support the safe return of birthing."
The network says five clinical speciality areas are required for safe birthing on island and the KI Health Service has been unable to recruit to two specialties, the GP Obstetrician/Medical Specialist and midwifery areas.
"Extensive efforts to fill these roles has been unsuccessful and recruitment will continue to return services as soon as possible," the network says
Women and families scheduled to birth on Island between now and the end of January 2023 will be contacted to make alternative plans.
Ante and post-natal care will still be available, and this can be arranged through KI Health Service or medical clinic, depending on the availability of a GP obstetrician.
"The health network understands this is disappointing for women and families planning to birth on island," the network says.
"Our goal is to provide a long-term solution for a safe and sustainable ongoing birthing service.
"A new targeted health recruitment campaign to promote living and working on KI is underway.
"Our opportunity to work with other metropolitan maternity services and continue our close relationship with the medical clinic may provide our remote clinical staff the ability to maintain and extend their skills, which could be an added incentive to attract staff."
KI Medical Clinic associate Dr Philip Cohen thanked the KI community for supporting the doctors, nurses and health service at this hard time with staff shortages, often at very short notice.
"We are committed to provide the best quality care we possibly can both now and into the future," Dr Cohen said.
"We acknowledge the efforts that KIHS have undertaken to recruit staff and will continue to work together to maintain theatre and reopen birthing as soon as possible to support the Kangaroo Island community.
Kangaroo Island Health Advisory Council presiding member, Darren Keenan acknowledge the importance of local women birthing on island, and their strong desire to do so.
"The KI HAC has five priorities, which includes birthing services. We will continue to proactively advocate for this service to resume as soon as recruitment can occur," Mr Keenan said.
Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network chief executive officer Rebecca Graham said the network was committed to maintaining birthing services on Kangaroo Island.
It would continue to develop its plan to "stabilise the workforce and provide a safe, model for women and families as soon as we can".
"Our primary consideration is the safety and wellbeing of our patients," she said. "
We understand the importance of local healthcare services for the community and our goal is to provide a long-term solution for a safe and sustainable ongoing birthing service."
