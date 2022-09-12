McArdle family success at Royal Adelaide Show, ribbons replaced

Parndana family, the McArdles have had success with their Polwarth sheep at the Royal Adelaide Show.
David, with his son Jared, runs Taljar Polwarth stud and took nine rams, as well as four ewes and lambs to be judged in livestock events at the show.
This year Taljar was awarded the champion ram, champion ewe and most successful exhibitor titles.
Taljar also got reserve champion long-wool ewe in interbreeds class.
David's daughter, Talisa Kerr, who with her husband, Jock, runs Taljade Polwarth stud, followed closely behind, winning second and third in several ram and ewe categories.
When the bushfire of January 9, 2020, devastated Kangaroo Island the McArdles lost two homes, much of their livestock and farming equipment, as well as the dozens of trophies and ribbons they had won at previous shows.
Since losing their show memorabilia the family said it was a bonus and a hobby, while the real focus was on having a viable commercial enterprise.
But they were all surprised when this year they were awarded extra ribbons to replace those that had been destroyed.
The society went through the records and awarded all main ribbons since 2017 that had been lost in the fires.
He was standing in the main arena with some sheep for the interbreeds competition when he heard the special ribbon ceremony being announced.
Talisa and dad went up and accepted the ribbons from the show society official.
"We are most grateful to the show society," Jared said. "It was unexpected, it really was," Jared said.
Jared said it was a great to be back at the show after two years of cancellations, coming home out with all the ribbons was a bonus.
It was a first show for a couple of the family's youngest and all the children had a great time, he said.
The family now hosts its annual Taljar Polwarth Ram Sale on its East West One property on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, where about 50 rams will be on offer.
