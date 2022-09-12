The Islander
McArdle family success at Royal Adelaide Show, ribbons replaced

By Stan Gorton and Sophie Conlon
Updated September 12 2022 - 5:40am, first published 5:32am
Taljar's Jared and David McArdle (centre), are congratulated on their champion and reserve champion ram titles by judge Eric Ashby (left) and Polwarth expert Ken Arnold, Tas. Picture supplied by The Stock Journal

Parndana family, the McArdles have had success with their Polwarth sheep at the Royal Adelaide Show.

