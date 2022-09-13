Birchmore Bowling Club's annual "Saving Lives on the Green" event for the Royal Flying Doctor Service needs your participation.
Organisers Jeff and Brenda Beal said numbers were down. "We need your help to fill the rinks and help raise funds for this very important service for us all on the Island," Jeff said.
According to 2019 figures, the RFDS aircraft land at Kingscote airport three times a week on average, to airlift patients to Adelaide for life-saving surgery or specialist medical treatment
Last year's RFDS bowls event was a resounding success with a record $2562 raised on the day, while the previous event in 2019 saw $2096 raised.
The Royal Flying Doctor Service "FUNdraising Day" is at at Birchmore Bowling Club this Sunday, September 18, 2022.
There is a meal at 11.30am followed by the game stating at 12.30pm. All bowlers new and old are welcome. Phone Jeff to book your spot ASAP on 0408 945 556.
Meanwhile it's the opening of the Pennant Season so time for players to dust off their bowls and get ready for the season.
Other upcoming bowling events are the Kingscote Continuation Triples at Kingscote Bowling Club on Sunday, Sept. 25.
Then Patron's Day is on at the Birchmore Bowling Club on Monday, Oct. 3. See you all on the rink!
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
