Kangaroo Island racing stalwart Kerry Brinkley was recognised with a special award at the recent Racing SA Industry Awards.
The award ceremony was held at the Adelaide Convention Centre on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
For the Kangaroo Island Racing Club, their recognition was a little more personal with committee member and volunteer Kerry Brinkley winning the Most Outstanding Achievement Award by an Individual.
Kangaroo Island Racing Club secretary, Greg Miller could not speak higher of Kerry.
He along with other members of the KI club attended the evening.
Mr Miller said the award was well deserved, given how much Kerry had done for the racing industry on KI.
The club over the years has had to hire stables for its race meetings, but now is working on a project to build its own stables.
Kerry put his hand up to get involved in not only this project, but has also been involved in numerous other jobs.
These include installing a new running rail, assisting the judge in the judge's tower on race days and has also converted several day stables to overnight stables.
"He works his heart out for the club," Mr Miller said.
"You just have to mention something that needs to be done around the club, and Kerry is there to help."
Kerry is also shearing legend on KI having been inducted into the Kangaroo Island Shearing Hall of Fame Committee, along with Ron Hams, in 2018.
